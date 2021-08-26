Lifted 2021 Ford Bronco Is One Badass Rig With 37-Inch Rubber Shoes

Owned by Town & Country Ford general manager Mitchell Watts, the Ford Bronco in the following video is pretty cool for a non-Sasquatch model. As the headline implies, the custom build kicks off with 4 Wheel Parts coil-over shock absorbers and 37-inch Falken Wildpeak mud-terrain tires.
The 2.5-inch coilovers provide 3.0 inches of lift with improved wheel travel, and they’re durable as well thanks to forged-aluminum bodies and chrome-plated shafts made from stainless steel. 4WP also sweetens the deal with upper control arms that flaunt high-angle ball joints and urethane bushings.
Based on a non-Sasquatch Bronco four-door Badlands, the white-painted rig is rocking 17- by 8.0-inch Black Rhino Glacier matte-black wheels with a 35-millimeter positive offset. They’re good for up to 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms) per corner, and they’re complemented by oversized flares that may not be to everyone’s taste. The relocation bracket for the tailgate-mounted spare tire also needs to be mentioned, along with beefy-looking front and rear bumpers, a winch, as well as FoMoCo's bone-stock rock sliders.
Even though it obscures the front-facing camera, the 4WP front bumper is compatible with the factory radar sensor and parking sensors. Front-facing pod lights, rear bumper-integrated cube lights, and a third brake light mounted behind the spare wheel sum up this incredible-looking overlander.
Going forward, Mitch intends to add step bars because his kids would otherwise struggle to enter the cabin. The final piece of the puzzle, at least for the time being, is the tire clearance issue that will be sorted out very soon.
A four-door Badlands just like the one in the featured video starts at $44,590 excluding taxes and options. The more powerful and torquier 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 adds $1,895 to the tally, and the 10-speed automatic transmission is currently listed at $1,595 on Ford’s configurator. The Sasquatch off-road package this Bronco doesn’t have is $2,495.
