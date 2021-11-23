Shelby Teases “Something Special” for December 15, but Is It Really a V8-Powered Mustang?

On December 15, 2009, Shelby Automobiles became Shelby American. Now, 12 years later, they are planning to celebrate their anniversary in style by unveiling a brand-new product.
The social media post shows a Ford Mustang sitting under wraps, so it’s got to be a Super Snake of some sort or a high-performance variant, right? The truth is that nobody outside the company knows the answer to this question, and the short caption isn’t that revealing at all, as it only says, “December 15, 2021… something special will be unveiled…”
As you can imagine, the comments section is sprinkled with the occasional curb-bending joke, but while some chose to mock the ‘Stang, others suggested that it might be a Cobra or a KR. Certain web surfers went as far as stating that it could be an all-electric Mustang, which doesn’t seem that big a stretch in today’s crazy car world, so pretty much anything is possible at the moment, wouldn’t you agree?
As it turns out, Ford will officially kick off the assembly of the Bronco on December 15 as well, so it that a hint that Shelby is perhaps prepping an even more powerful version of the SUV, and the only reason behind using the Mustang in the teaser pic was to trick the internet? It could be, and let’s not forget that the Blue Oval also has the Bronco Raptor in the making too, and it should premiere sometime next summer.
Meanwhile, if you cannot be bothered with waiting for the new Shelby to show its face in a little over three weeks from today, then you could buy the Mustang Shelby GT500. It’s Ford’s most powerful street-legal car ever made, packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (857 Nm) of torque, and has the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds from a standstill.
So, what do you think Shelby has in store?
