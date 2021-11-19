November’s Results for Green NCAP Tests Also Brought New Info for Future Test Procedures

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Drags Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, It’s Closer Than You’d Think

There is no possible way that the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 , which is the brand’s most powerful product, dwarfing even the GT supercar, could lose a drag race against an SUV, right? 7 photos



Now, giving another super SUV a run for its money is one thing, but actually taking on a very powerful machine such as the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, confident that it can cross the finish line first, is a totally different topic. Still, in the end, it all comes down to the driver, so do you think the Durango SRT Hellcat has what it takes to show it who’s boss?



Hold on to that thought, because we have to revisit some of the specs of the two cars to see what they’re really capable of. And we’ll start with the



Priced at $72,900, before destination and handling, the



Actually, the result might surprise you, because the high-rider in question is none other than the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a model designed for ultra-fast takeoffs and dizzying top speeds. In a straight line, it can give the Lamborghini Urus a headache, and depending on how skilled the driver is, it might even beat it.Now, giving another supera run for its money is one thing, but actually taking on a very powerful machine such as the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, confident that it can cross the finish line first, is a totally different topic. Still, in the end, it all comes down to the driver, so do you think the Durango SRT Hellcat has what it takes to show it who’s boss?Hold on to that thought, because we have to revisit some of the specs of the two cars to see what they’re really capable of. And we’ll start with the Durango SRT Hellcat , which does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.5 seconds, aided by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The engine is good for 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. Price-wise, you’re looking at $81,390 in the U.S. of A.Priced at $72,900, before destination and handling, the Mustang Shelby GT500 also packs a supercharged V8 under the hood, though with a slightly smaller displacement. The 5.2-liter unit, mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (857 Nm) of torque. From naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), the muscle car needs just 3 seconds, and on a good day, it can run the quarter mile in 10 seconds.