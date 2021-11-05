3 New Shelby American Mustang Teased, But What Is It?

Meet a Rare 825 HP Ford Mustang Convertible 'Carroll Shelby Signature Series' Model

Shelby American unveiled the Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang just last year, limited to 50 units in North America. This isn’t just a rare Mustang spec, it’s also a very impressive one in terms of performance, thanks to that 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine getting the supercharged treatment. 29 photos



Aside from the custom supercharger, this rare Mustang GT Convertible also packs high-performance fuel injectors, an aluminum heat exchanger, Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust system, Brembo brakes and quite a lot more. All in all, the



The good news is that there’s still time left to bid on this particular unit, up for grabs through



Factory highlights include convenience features such as the Equipment Group 401A (premier trim, voice-activated touchscreen sat-nav, BLIS with cross-traffic alert), but also LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, power-adjustable and heated mirrors, 12-inch digital gauge cluster, a Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, Intelligent Access with push-button start and a rear-view camera.



As for the custom visuals, you got the Shelby front splitter and grille together with the new fascia, a functional dual air intake ram air hood, aluminum fenders, custom rocker panels, When this car was announced, Shelby described it as having “the ultimate combination of unparalleled beauty and unbridled brawn,” the result of two full years of careful engineering and fine-tuning. The result speaks for itself though, to the tune of 825 horsepower.Aside from the custom supercharger, this rare Mustang GT Convertible also packs high-performance fuel injectors, an aluminum heat exchanger, Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust system, Brembo brakes and quite a lot more. All in all, the Signature Edition package cost $76,695, bumping this Mustang’s MSRP all the way to $136,845.The good news is that there’s still time left to bid on this particular unit, up for grabs through Cars and Bids . Potential buyers should also be thrilled with the fact that it’s only done 13 miles (21 km), which means it’s still brand new.Factory highlights include convenience features such as the Equipment Group 401A (premier trim, voice-activated touchscreen sat-nav, BLIS with cross-traffic alert), but also LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, power-adjustable and heated mirrors, 12-inch digital gauge cluster, a Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, Intelligent Access with push-button start and a rear-view camera.As for the custom visuals, you got the Shelby front splitter and grille together with the new fascia, a functional dual air intake ram air hood, aluminum fenders, custom rocker panels, Shelby racing stripes and lower door graphics, carbon fiber mirror caps, Signature Edition badging, a rear spoiler, rear diffuser, 20-inch alloy wheels, plus some slight modifications to the interior, like the serial number dash plaque, two-tone leather and embroidered seats.

