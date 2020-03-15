Jay Leno Introduces Seal to a Very American Car, the 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500

Singer Seal has been living in the U.S. for almost 30 years now but, as Jay Leno puts it, he’s still very much a British gentleman. Time to change that, even if only temporarily.
The singer taped an appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage, with the purpose of being introduced to “a very real American car,” “a very real American tradition,” the 2020 Shelby Cobra GT500, which is yet to be released.
He also took it for a spin and (spoiler alert) declared himself duly impressed by the experience. “A proper car,” he called it in typical British manner, but the wide grin on his face spoke more than he did with actual words.
The video is available at the bottom of the page.
First things first, Seal loves cars and already has a decent collection put together. He arrived in Burbank, California, for the meeting with Jay Leno and the Ford guy in a dark blue 2019 Aston Martin DB11, which, though an impressive car, is not as “loud and brassy” as the Mustang. At least, according to Leno, who immediately informed Seal that he was about to try out a car few others had had the chance to drive yet. Himself included.
With a 5.2 liter V8 able to produce 760 horsepower, the Mustang goes 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds. Priced at $74,000, it’s loud and powerful, but drives excellently. That’s the impression both Seal and Jay walk away with from the first drive in it. And yes, to fully turn Seal into an American, Jay suggesting getting hamburgers right afterwards.
Also in the video below, Seal reveals that his first car was a second-hand Porsche Targa, which he bought at 28, one year after achieving success. He never had a car, not even a beater one, as a teenager and young adult because he was too poor to afford one.
As for his most foolish car purchase, Seal listed a Rolls-Royce Wraith. He says it was his “most senseless” buy because it drove “like a boat” because of its size. Laughing, he justified the purchase by saying that it was part of living the rock ‘n’ roll life.
