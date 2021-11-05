Aston Martin DBX S Spied Lapping the Nurburgring, Wears Camo With Pride

Aston Martin is working on a hotter version of the DBX, and it is getting closer and closer to its official unveiling. While its name is yet to be revealed, it has been dubbed DBX S by our spy photographers. That is how we have previously referred to it, and that is how we shall call it until we find out its real designation.
Before that happens, let us describe the latest images of the prototype of the upcoming DBX S, which has been spotted while testing on the Nürburgring. As you will observe, the prototype featured in the photo gallery comes with a bigger opening in the front bumper. It is noticeably larger than the one on the DBX.
Moreover, the rear comes with two exhaust pipes on each side. The regular DBX sports two large exhaust pipe ornaments on its rear, one on each side, but their internal diameter is smaller than their overall size.
If you take cooling necessities into account along with different exhausts, it is reasonable to believe that this prototype is being tested with a different type of engine. While some rumors point to a V12, as the DB11 hides under its hood, there is still a possibility of a V8 that has been taken to a new level. This is a good time to point out that the DB11 is available both with a V8 and a V12, so ground clearance or weight may not be a major issue.
The Aston Martin DBX comes with an AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8 unit mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. That powerplant has a lot of potential, and it could deliver more power if desired. It is currently adjusted for smooth and linear power delivery, if you ask me, as that is what I found when I tested it earlier this year.
Our spy photographers have also focused on the front wheel of the DBX, which comes with slotted brake discs. They could be drilled as well, but that is not visible in the photos we have in our gallery.
We should see the new version of the DBX out on the market in 2022. Some claim it could offer as much as 700 horsepower, which would be an interesting bump from the current power level. It would also bring a new challenge for the Italians at Lamborghini and their Urus.
