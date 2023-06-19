Fifth-Gen 2025 Lincoln Navigator Rendered Based on Spied Prototypes, Looks ICE(y)

Ford recently teamed up with the gods of the summer Hollywood blockbuster for an Explorer EV in association with the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny epic adventure in Europe. Still, at home in America, things are a bit trickier when folks lack pertinent information.
For example, the Blue Oval company recently had to recall around one million trucks and SUVs because they were missing safety-related instructions. Unfortunately for their premium division at Lincoln, their long-running Navigator full-size SUV is also part of the ordeal – which is lacking head restraint adjustment and removal instructions for the center seating position of vehicles with third-row seating, according to the NHTSA and their motor vehicle safety standard 202a.
Anyway, hopefully, that will not be a problem for the upcoming fifth generation of the Navigator, a nameplate that has been around since the 1998 model year as the posher counterpart of the Ford Expedition. Of course, this full-size Lincoln SUV, the company's heaviest model ever built, has lived most of its life in the shadow of its GM counterpart – Cadillac's brash yet elegant Escalade – while also battling other established names like the Range Rover and Lexus LX. And although the Caddy Escalade is one model year younger (it appeared for the first time for the 1999MY), the GM foe already has five generations under its belt, one more than its FoMoCo-built rival.
That transgression should not remain without a proper answer, and the rumor mill has already caught the attention of Lincoln fans when spied Navigator prototypes emerged from the shadows of testing procedures. Naturally, it did not take long for the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to catch the all-new Navigator vibes and think they could easily reimagine the next generation from behind the guards of their unofficial champers of CGI creation.
As such, here are the AutoYa and MV Auto channels on YouTube independently arriving at the same conclusion - Lincoln is due with a fifth-gen Navigator soon, and they needed to imagine it as quickly as possible before others snatched their chance at digital glory. As always, the former channel's pixel master was thorough enough to redesign not just the exterior of the upcoming 2025 Navigator but also the interior – which could easily follow in the footsteps of the second-generation Aviator, only with everything larger and also wider.
More importantly, they also did not forget about the traditional unofficial color reel or the quick comparison between the hypothetical fifth-generation model and the current fourth-gen Navigator. Meanwhile, the good folks over at MV Auto refrained from showcasing the cabin and only focused on a black example for the front three-quarters POV and a subtle gray unit for the rear appearance. So, which one is more to your liking and possibly closer than ever to what Lincoln has in mind?
