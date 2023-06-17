Mercedes-Benz Coupe x Cabriolet Gets Imagined With E-Class Looks, Call It the Singular CLE

Not long ago, we heard that Mercedes-Benz plans to clean up its nameplate cabinet, and a potential bloodbath will ensue once the Stuttgart-based luxury automaker forces monikers like the GLC and GLE Coupes, CLS, AMG GT, Shooting Brakes, and a whole bunch of other models into early retirement. No worries, though; others will pop up to take their places.
For example, the Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class is an upcoming model series set to premiere next year to replace the previous C- and E-Class coupes and cabriolets. Performance versions, like the CLE 53 and CLE 63, are also planned by AMG, potentially mirroring the competing BMW series and Ms. But, of course, Mercedes may be a bit more practical in their quest for two-door glory.
As such, in its strategy designed to streamline the model range, the new CLEs will replace both the corresponding Cs and Es but will likely only keep the E-Class as a design target. They will also most likely use C-Class parts more than from the costlier E-Class, save for some easy-to-identify elements, like the head- and taillights. Meanwhile, the powertrains will also be based on the C-Class goodies, including the AMG CLE 63, which will likely rock an inglorious electrified four-pot with a combined output of 670 hp. The figures sound nice, but what about the exhaust thrills?
Well, at least across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, one could give the upcoming CLE (by the way, take this moniker with a pinch of salt before we have official confirmation from Mercedes) any voice they want, including a feisty V12. As for the looks, leave it to the virtual automotive artist behind the Evren Ozgun Spy Sketch channel on YouTube, who has a slightly different interpretation of the upcoming CLE-Class than the norm. In his vision, Mercedes does not need separate CLE coupe and soft-top cabriolet options. Instead, he combined them into a retractable hardtop coupe-cabrio model and infused everything with the looks and feel of the larger E-Class.
That is not bad at all, especially if you think about it as a BMW 4 Series and M4 competitor more than anything else – then perhaps Mercedes could hit the jackpot with traditional sports car buyers who would love a German machine but cannot get used to the quirky design of the Bavarian models. Yes, the W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has also been criticized for its strange design, especially the front and rear lights, but when splashed on a sweeping two-door coupe-cabriolet, it suddenly comes to life in many novel ways. For sure, the pearlescent white hue and pale blue shades also helped with the artist's CGI case, right? So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
