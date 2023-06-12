New Lexus GX Gears Up for Virtual Off-Roading, Looks Like a Natural Overlander

Nearly all off-roading enthusiasts are hyped about the 2024 Lexus GX these days. And for good reasons because Toyota's premium car brand has given it a new generation, the first in almost 14 years.
New from the ground up, the 2024 Lexus GX has adopted a boxier design, albeit without dropping the company's signature spindle grille that was neatly incorporated into the bumper. It has slimmer headlamps compared to its predecessor, sharp styling, a muscular hood and wheel arches, and a full-width LED light bar at the rear. The usual black cladding is present on the lower parts of the body, giving it a more rugged stance, and you certainly won't mistake it for anything else.
Sporting a wider overall footprint, it has a more spacious interior that can seat up to seven. It doesn't cut back on the comfort and tech gear either, as stuff such as the massaging function and a sizeable infotainment screen are included. The latter has a 14-inch diagonal and incorporates many functions. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are on deck, and future users will be glad to hear that the HVAC system can be controlled via physical buttons. Individual captain's chairs can be specified to the second row, and the buttons that allow drivers to access the off-road features were positioned next to the gear shifter on the center console.
Mind you, it still is a proper off-roader that boasts a ladder-frame chassis. It has full-time four-wheel drive standard across the range, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and a transfer case said to have been significantly improved over the older one. It can tow up to 8,000 pounds (3,629 kg) when had with the tow-hitch, and a V6 supplies power. That's right, the V8 was dropped in favor of a 3.4-liter unit assisted by two turbos. The output and torque are rated at 349 hp (354 ps/260 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm), channeled to both axles via a ten-speed automatic transmission. This will be the sole powertrain available at launch, but a hybrid one will be introduced soon.
If it's something that the new-gen Lexus GX misses out on for the time being, it is a real off-road makeover. But fret not because several tuners are already working on improving its prowess off the beaten path. You can look forward to chunky tires wrapped around new wheels, different suspensions, new front and rear bumpers, tubular side steps, additional lights, snorkels, and winches. In short, you will be able to make your 4x4 look similar to the one imagined here by ildar_project. Due to the white look, it seems ready to take on the menacing sand dunes in the Middle East, and we reckon it will do that like a champ. So, are you hyped about the car world getting a new and veritable overlander?
