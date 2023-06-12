Could a Hypothetical 2024 Lexus GX Pickup Revive the Luxury Truck Segment's Originality?

The first-ever 2024 Lexus TX three-row family-oriented luxury crossover arrived last week to spiritually succeed the RX-L based on the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. But it did not come out of the shadows alone. Instead, alongside came the third generation GX off-road premium SUV.
Many will think that one or the other must overtake the spotlight so that favorites will be cast and argued. Some might believe the new 2024 TX, born in Indiana just like its Grand Highlander sibling, is well worth the primetime, while others possibly think that a true 4x4 is always better than a compromise made by crossover SUVs.
And that is valid both in the real world as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter variety, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, habitually interrupts his usual travels around 'imagination land' for major new arrivals like these two from Lexus. And we have a pretty straightforward idea of which one between TX and GX was selected as the bunch's hero (or villain, depending on your POV).
So, in between vintage stuff that never existed, like the Ford Mustang Boss Panel Wagon (or Breadvan, if you like that alternate Shooting Brake moniker better), the Chevy Camaro Berlinetta, or a crazy Geo Tracker fitted with the big-block 454 SS powertrain from Chevy, he also had time for a few modern affairs like a rebirth of the old Lexus IS SportCross as a modern-day station wagon based on the feisty third-gen (XE30), V8-powered IS 500 F Sport Performance.
That would be a pretty darn quick estate if you ask us, but we are here for a different kind of revival. One that rhymes with the failed Cadillac Escalade EXT and Lincoln Blackwood/Mark LT luxury pickup trucks. So, owing to the hype surrounding the initial launch of the TNGA-F-based 2024 Lexus GX 550, the pixel master quickly cooked up the premium pickup truck version. The digital changes aren't massive and mostly have to do with the vehicle's second half – where the wheelbase is extended, the second pair of doors become more squared, and the back greenhouse disappears from the C pillar toward the rear of the vehicle.
As such, the hypothetical 2024 Lexus GX luxury pickup truck looks even boxier and also features an extensive bed area despite keeping four doors for a crew cab profile. Logic dictates the overall length has surged from the SUV's 4,950 mm (194.9 inches) to something along the lines of the big LX kahuna, which can reach up to 5,230 mm (205.9 inches) without too much effort. Unfortunately, even with the brawny 3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 under the hood, this adventurous GX workhorse is still only wishful thinking.
