What if Morsche, Corvipes, McLotus, and ToyoDeere Were Automotive Brands, Not LOLs?

What do Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Corvette, Viper, McLaren, Lotus, Toyota, and John Deere have in common besides having four wheels with tires and a steering wheel? Oh wait, sometimes John Deere's vehicles don't even have those…
Well, there's only a little that unifies all these brands and nameplates aside from being objects of passion for anyone in love with stuff with engines under the hood. At least not in the real world. Meanwhile, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has gone a little overboard with the perspective of CGI mashups – all helped by AI design tools. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have some pretty eloquent examples to demonstrate that, sometimes, things are better in a pre-ordained manner.
First, we start with the artist that is only known as automotive.diffusion on social media, who naturally uses Stable Diffusion to wreak havoc among automotive enthusiasts. On this occasion, the AI tools were turned against the fans of British sports car brands McLaren and Lots to form 'McLotus.' It sounds like automotive McDonald's mainly because it's a CGI hodgepodge of cars that strive to look like potentially great two-door mid-engine coupes. Well, don't be fooled by some POVs that almost feel made with arguments and logic – they're pretty far from something that would look good on the street or a racetrack.
Secondly, we have automotive.ai, a pixel master who went overboard with the AI-assisted CGI mashup ideas and quickly produced stuff like 'Morsche' from Mercedes and Porsche, 'Corvipes' from the beloved Chevy Corvette and Dodge Viper, or even a bonkers John Deere x Toyota virtual partnership that would probably make tractor fans laugh out loud when looking at the Land Cruiser fans running amok crying their undying outrage. Unfortunately, the 'Corvipes' are pretty vintage and tame, so we cannot really say how AI cooks a mashup between the mid-engine C8 and the front-engine Viper.
As for the 'Morsche-ups,' those are a bit more interesting than the norm. For example, the crimson attempt at MB 911 greatness and the Cayman SL have attracted a lot of positive attention, and fans of the channel would have loved to see them brought to life in an alternate timeline. On the other hand, no worries; these also have their AI-assisted lows. For example, there is something that looks like a classic Jag much more than a Merc or Porsche, and the final silver example is a mix of classic 911 with W210 Mercedes E-Class, but the entire digital affair was derailed with the Kia Magentis-style grille!
In the end, no one could blame these artists for these CGI mashup attempts – they provide a much-needed respite from the trials and tribulations of real life and also show ample evidence that AI (at least in automotive cases) still has a long way to go before jeopardizing humans!
First, we start with the artist that is only known as automotive.diffusion on social media, who naturally uses Stable Diffusion to wreak havoc among automotive enthusiasts. On this occasion, the AI tools were turned against the fans of British sports car brands McLaren and Lots to form 'McLotus.' It sounds like automotive McDonald's mainly because it's a CGI hodgepodge of cars that strive to look like potentially great two-door mid-engine coupes. Well, don't be fooled by some POVs that almost feel made with arguments and logic – they're pretty far from something that would look good on the street or a racetrack.
Secondly, we have automotive.ai, a pixel master who went overboard with the AI-assisted CGI mashup ideas and quickly produced stuff like 'Morsche' from Mercedes and Porsche, 'Corvipes' from the beloved Chevy Corvette and Dodge Viper, or even a bonkers John Deere x Toyota virtual partnership that would probably make tractor fans laugh out loud when looking at the Land Cruiser fans running amok crying their undying outrage. Unfortunately, the 'Corvipes' are pretty vintage and tame, so we cannot really say how AI cooks a mashup between the mid-engine C8 and the front-engine Viper.
As for the 'Morsche-ups,' those are a bit more interesting than the norm. For example, the crimson attempt at MB 911 greatness and the Cayman SL have attracted a lot of positive attention, and fans of the channel would have loved to see them brought to life in an alternate timeline. On the other hand, no worries; these also have their AI-assisted lows. For example, there is something that looks like a classic Jag much more than a Merc or Porsche, and the final silver example is a mix of classic 911 with W210 Mercedes E-Class, but the entire digital affair was derailed with the Kia Magentis-style grille!
In the end, no one could blame these artists for these CGI mashup attempts – they provide a much-needed respite from the trials and tribulations of real life and also show ample evidence that AI (at least in automotive cases) still has a long way to go before jeopardizing humans!