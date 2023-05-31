Farming Simulator 22 Hay & Forage Pack Brings 17 New Vehicles, 3 New Brands

Farming Simulator 22 is almost two years old, but the game continues to be heavily supported by GIANTS Software. The farming simulator game series features locations based on American and European environments, but it’s got a huge fan based in Germany, the country from where its developer hails. Well, GIANTS Software has offices all over Europe, but just know that Germany probably one of the best markets for the Farming Simulator series.
Suffice to say that people continue to play the game and buy season passes and the DLCs that GIANTS Software is churning out every once in a while, otherwise we would already have a Farming Simulator 23 or 24.
Those of you who have been farming from 2021, there’s a new pack coming your way in the next couple of weeks. GIANTS Software has just announced the third pack of Season Pass 2, Hay & Forage. The new DLC brings no less than 17 new vehicles from 7 brands, as well as 3 manufacturers that are being added to the series for the first time.
Below is the complete list of machines included in the upcoming Hay & Forage pack, as well as the brands that they represent:
For example, tractors like the REFORM MOUNTY 110V or Rigitrac SKG 60 that are both included in the upcoming pack are quite specialized and feature slope-compensating cabins. Also, the modular REFORM PrimAlpin and POTTINGER JUMBO 8450 DV can easily be used to load wagons. Last but not least, you’ll probably going to need mowers like the KRONE Easy Cut F 320 Highland, which features side shift functionality.
Apparently, GIANTS Software has thought about everything and included a wide range of machines in the upcoming pack, which covers just about every major step of hay and forage production (hence the name of the pack).
The three new brands joining Farming Simulator 22 are Brielmaier, REFORM and Reiter. These three, along with four others, are bringing the bulk of the new machines included in the Hay & Forage DLC.
Not sure if the same promotion is available on consoles too, but we’re not sure that a 10% discount matters that much considering the DLC’s full price is $10/€9. Obviously, those who have already purchased the Year 2 Season Pass will receive the Hay & Forage DLC for free.
The season pass is probably the better deal if you play Farming Simulator 22 quite often. Although it costs $40/€40, it offers access to four DLCs that are released throughout the year, and a big expansion that’s usually announced toward the latter part of the year. Purchasing the season pass instead of each of the DLCs and expansion individually, should save you around 30%, so it’s clearly a good deal.
Hay & Forage is just the second DLC included in the Year 2 Season Pass, after the Goweil Pack that was released in the first quarter. A third bonus pack is expected to be released this fall, while a fourth pack that will include equipment to improve productivity is likely to arrive in Q4.
On a side note, if you’re a competitive player even when it comes to Farming Simulator 22, you can now opt in to the esports branch of the game, which will grant you access to the beta version of its new competitive farming modes. Simply open the game’s settings via the Steam game library, select “esports” branch, and then confirm. The esports entry should then appear in the main menu of Farming Simulator 22.
- Brielmaier - Motor Mower S250
- KRONE - EasyCut F 320 Highland
- KRONE - Swadro S 350 Highland
- KRONE - Vendro 820 Highland
- PÖTTINGER - JUMBO 8450 DB
- PÖTTINGER - TOP 1403 C
- REFORM - MOUNTY 110V
- REFORM - MULI T8X
- REFORM - Metrac
- REFORM - PrimAlpin
- REFORM - Tipper Unit
- Reiter - R3 compact 700
- Reiter - R7 rd
- Reiter - R9 profi
- Rigitrac - SKH 60
- Sepp Knüsel - Tornado
- Sepp Knüsel - Tornado Plus
According to Giants Software, the new Hay & Forage DLC will be available on PC and console starting June 13. More importantly, the DLC is on sale right now for 10% off, but the promotion will end on June 13, so you’ll have to pre-order the pack if you want to pay $1/€1 less.
As far as the next expansion goes, not much is known about its contents or release date. GIANTS Software did say that it will include a new map “with exciting crops,” but that’s all we know for the moment.
