Digital Agriculture to Become a Global Practice With XAG's Drones Now Available Worldwide

Chinese drone manufacturer XAG has made its agricultural drones available in over 40 countries worldwide so far. Now the company announces that its V40 and P40 are available for purchase globally, bringing digital agriculture into even more rural areas. 6 photos



The V40 is the flagship of the company’s V Series Agricultural Drone and it has a tilting twin-rotor structure. It’s made from carbon-reinforced polymer, being light but also tough. XAG boasts of the drone being able to spread up to 88 lb (40 kg) of seeds or fertilizers in just one minute. It has a 16-liter liquid tank and a 25-liter granular container and it can also spray up to 10 liters per minute. It is suitable for use in orchards, open fields, or terraces, being able to operate in various scenarios.



With arms and propellers that can fold over doubly, the V40 takes up little space and is also easy to transport and handle.



The second XAG



Both models come with a modular design and three-in-one functions, allowing farmers to use the drones for sowing seeds, controlling crops, and collecting digital



XAG’s One APP allows users to easily operate the V40 and the P40, connecting them to a smartphone.



There's no information on the pricing of the drones, so the best thing to do is contact XAG for more details.

