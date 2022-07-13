autoevolution
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Expansion Adds Volvo, John Deere Vehicles

13 Jul 2022
GIANTS Software announced this week that the latest entry in the Farming Simulator series will be getting the Platinum treatment. A Platinum Edition of Farming Simulator 22 will be launched on November 15, alongside the Platinum Expansion, which will add new brands, machines, gameplay mechanics, a new map, and much more.
The Platinum Edition will include the base game and the Platinum Expansion. Players who already own the base game can purchase the Platinum Expansion, which adds over 40 new vehicles and tools, new brands like Volvo, a new Silverrun Forest map (includes new production chains), and new gameplay features.

It’s also important to add that the Platinum Expansion is included in the Year 1 Season Pass, so if you already have that, then you’re covered for the rest of the year when it comes to the new Farming Simulator 22 content. Apart from the Platinum Expansion, the Year 1 Season Pass also includes three content packs: the Antonio Carraro Pack, the Kubota Pack, and a third one that hasn’t been announced yet.

Besides the new partnership with Volvo, other brands will be joining Farming Simulator once the Platinum Expansion drops later this year, including IMPEX, John Deere, Koller, Komatsu, Pfanzelt, and Schwarzmuller.

The new Silverrun Forest map is inspired by the Pacific Northwest with its woody landscapes. It goes without saying that the map will feature new forestry missions, as well as the option to plant new types of trees. Players will also be able to build a boat at the shipyard and do other interesting projects.

According to GIANTS Software, with the base game and the Platinum Expansion combined, players will have access to more than 500 authentic machines and tools by over 100 renowned agricultural manufacturers worldwide. Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition definitely feels like the best way to get into the series if you’re a new player.

