Farming Simulator 22 Year 2 Season Pass Revealed, New Vehicles Incoming

Launched just one year ago, Farming Simulator 22 is still getting a lot of content before the next title in the series arrives. Although Farming Simulator 23 hasn’t been unveiled yet, those who play the most recent installment still have a lot to enjoy as the folks at Giants Software are not ready to give up on Farming Simulator 22 yet.
To assure players that there’s a lot of content coming their way in the next year or so, Giants Software revealed its Farming Simulator 22 content plans. The Year 2 Season Pass will bring new crops and new machines that will roll on the fields of a new map.
More importantly, the new season pass is available right now for $40, thus allowing players to save over 30%. Although not many details have been revealed regarding the contents of the season pass, at least we know what will include: Volvo LM 845, DLC Pack 1 (Q1 2023), DLC Pack 2 (Q2 2023), DLC Pack 3 (Q3 2023), DLC Pack 4 (Surprise!), and DLC Expansion (Q4 2023).
Compared to the past year’s season pass, Year 2 Season Pass provides players with one more additional pack. Also, to throw a little bonus into the mix, Giants Software announced that all fans who purchase the season pass will receive the BM-Volvo LM 845 for free, the first articulated loader produced by Volvo.
The BM-Volvo LM 845 is perfectly suitable to load and transport large and heavy quantities of material, including logs from harvested trees, iron ore from mines, crops, bales, and big bags as well as other resources.
Powered by a Volvo Diesel engine introduced and produced between 1970 and 1972, the BM-Volvo LM 845 features a diverse set of attachable tools. Those who don’t plan to purchase Year 2 Season Pass can acquire the BM-Volvo LM 845 individually for just $1.
More importantly, the new season pass is available right now for $40, thus allowing players to save over 30%. Although not many details have been revealed regarding the contents of the season pass, at least we know what will include: Volvo LM 845, DLC Pack 1 (Q1 2023), DLC Pack 2 (Q2 2023), DLC Pack 3 (Q3 2023), DLC Pack 4 (Surprise!), and DLC Expansion (Q4 2023).
Compared to the past year’s season pass, Year 2 Season Pass provides players with one more additional pack. Also, to throw a little bonus into the mix, Giants Software announced that all fans who purchase the season pass will receive the BM-Volvo LM 845 for free, the first articulated loader produced by Volvo.
The BM-Volvo LM 845 is perfectly suitable to load and transport large and heavy quantities of material, including logs from harvested trees, iron ore from mines, crops, bales, and big bags as well as other resources.
Powered by a Volvo Diesel engine introduced and produced between 1970 and 1972, the BM-Volvo LM 845 features a diverse set of attachable tools. Those who don’t plan to purchase Year 2 Season Pass can acquire the BM-Volvo LM 845 individually for just $1.