Autonomous Farming Robot Wants to Revolutionize Sustainable Agriculture, Can Lift 1,000 Lb

More on this:

1 This New 70 HP-Equivalent Narrow Electric Tractor Won an Innovation Award

2 California Startup That Created the World’s Smartest Tractor Gets a $61 Million Boost

3 Meet Mini GUSS, the Autonomous Sprayer That Can Take Care of Your Crops by Itself

4 Robots Will Take Over the Fields for Reduced Costs in Fuel and Labor

5 Farmers Can Get Rid of Over 100,000 Weeds per Hour With This Hi-Tech Laser Robot