Could an All-Electric 2024 Escalade IQ Also Signal the Return of Caddy's Pickup Truck?

Unlike Lincoln or many other premium manufacturers, Cadillac is not only thinking about crossovers and SUVs. They are diligently taking care of passenger cars, as well. But what about pickup trucks?
Unlike Ford or Chevrolet, GM's premium brand still has many sedan goodies for the US market – primarily the CT4 and CT5 series and (marginally) even the flagship EV Celestiq. The former was recently upgraded for the 2024 model year, including lots of 20th-anniversary goodies for the Blackwing high-performance heroes. And other regions like China can also gain access to the all-new CT6, for example, if they don't like the crossover coupe-SUV dubbed GT4 or the refreshed XT4.
Back in America, Cadillac not only has the facelifted XT4 on offer from $39,090 (without $1,195 destination) or the 2024 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V from $48,490 and $52,890, respectively. But they are also preparing quite diligently for the arrival of the first-ever all-electric Escalade. Dubbed the 2024 Caddy Escalade IQ, the battery-powered full-size SUV is expected to come out from behind the teaser curtain later this year and pave the way for a three-way EV lifestyle alongside Lyriq and Celestiq.
Naturally, the news that an EV behemoth (perhaps sold even as an Escalade IQ ESV) was coming from Cadillac inflamed everyone's minds and souls both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, various pixel masters fought hard to showcase the upcoming EV threat to ICE-powered luxury from every angle, in every unofficial color, and even from the inside out. But they did not presume to think that the US automaker would envision the Escalade IQ as something else other than a full-size SUV, right?
Well, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has recently taken up the task of revealing the revived Caddy Escalade EXT luxury truck - in CGI and with not-so-subtle Escalade IQ and Celestiq design cues. Whether or not Cadillac's corner-office head honchos even contemplate the option of further expanding the IQ family beyond the announced Lyriq, Celestiq, and Escalade IQ is anyone's guess. And we are not so sure that they would even dare to revisit the Escalade EXT story after the Chevrolet Avalanche and Hummer H2 sibling failed quite miserably in their attempts to conquer the market.
But we can easily imagine that it wouldn't be too hard for General Motors to use the GM BT1 and Ultium platforms for a Caddy Escalade IQ EXT since the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV are already announced, the GMC Hummer EV is already on the market, and there's enough full-size EV pickup truck hype to last everyone for ages. Besides, if they can't go quirky like Tesla with the Cybertruck, they can always go fancy, right?
Back in America, Cadillac not only has the facelifted XT4 on offer from $39,090 (without $1,195 destination) or the 2024 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V from $48,490 and $52,890, respectively. But they are also preparing quite diligently for the arrival of the first-ever all-electric Escalade. Dubbed the 2024 Caddy Escalade IQ, the battery-powered full-size SUV is expected to come out from behind the teaser curtain later this year and pave the way for a three-way EV lifestyle alongside Lyriq and Celestiq.
Naturally, the news that an EV behemoth (perhaps sold even as an Escalade IQ ESV) was coming from Cadillac inflamed everyone's minds and souls both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, various pixel masters fought hard to showcase the upcoming EV threat to ICE-powered luxury from every angle, in every unofficial color, and even from the inside out. But they did not presume to think that the US automaker would envision the Escalade IQ as something else other than a full-size SUV, right?
Well, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has recently taken up the task of revealing the revived Caddy Escalade EXT luxury truck - in CGI and with not-so-subtle Escalade IQ and Celestiq design cues. Whether or not Cadillac's corner-office head honchos even contemplate the option of further expanding the IQ family beyond the announced Lyriq, Celestiq, and Escalade IQ is anyone's guess. And we are not so sure that they would even dare to revisit the Escalade EXT story after the Chevrolet Avalanche and Hummer H2 sibling failed quite miserably in their attempts to conquer the market.
But we can easily imagine that it wouldn't be too hard for General Motors to use the GM BT1 and Ultium platforms for a Caddy Escalade IQ EXT since the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV are already announced, the GMC Hummer EV is already on the market, and there's enough full-size EV pickup truck hype to last everyone for ages. Besides, if they can't go quirky like Tesla with the Cybertruck, they can always go fancy, right?