2024 Caddy CT4-V and CT5-V Start at $48,490 and $52,890; Blackwings Join 20th Anniversary

Back in March, Cadillac announced details of its planned year-long celebration focusing on the two decades of V-Series high performance. And, following kick-off at the 2023 SuperSebring, now the Blackwings are on point for the 2024 model year.
Back then, three Cadillac V-Series.R hybrid race cars excelled at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship races at Sebring. It was a lovely venue for the 20th-anniversary callback, which will be celebrated in March next year. Back in 2004, Cadillac introduced the V-Series performance sub-brand at Sebring International Raceway, and the contemporary lineup includes not only traditional models like the CT4-V and twin-turbocharged CT4-V Blackwing or the CT5-V and the supercharged CT5-V Blackwing sedans but also (for the first time ever), a supercharged Escalade-V SUV series.
"With 682 horsepower (508 kW), the Escalade-V currently wears the crown of Cadillac's most-powerful production model ever, while the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models offer the ultimate balance of road-going performance luxury and track capability," said the company in a statement some weeks ago. But now it is time to focus on the latter as Cadillac has quietly revealed what is new for the 2024 model year variants. The 2024 Cadillac CT4-V starts at $48,490 (+$500 above 2023MY's MSRP), while the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V kicks off from at least $52,890 (as opposed to $52,390 before).
Even better, the pricing is in for the Blackwings, as well. For example, the 2024 CT4-V Blackwing with the purist six-speed manual transmission goes from $62,890, and adding the ten-speed automatic lifts the MSRP to $66,065. The same goes for the 2024 CT5-V Blackwing, as you can have it with the manual for $94,890 or with the ten-speed auto for $98,065. Taking them individually, the compact executive C4-V Blackwing has 472 horsepower and can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in a tad over or below four seconds, depending on the chosen transmission.
New for 2024, we have the V-Series 20th Anniversary elements, like the Anniversary grille touches, a rocker panel identification element, and some neat 'wake-up' animation for the driver information center. Also, there are 'Blackwing' identification tags under the V-Series badges and a series of fresh colors like Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Velocity Red or Black Diamond Tricoat, with the latter featuring 'limited availability.'
Meanwhile, the 2024MY CT5-V Blackwing, which is the "most powerful sedan in Cadillac's history," continues the saga of the hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 668 hp and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque. The latter is crucial in providing the thrills, of course: 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.6 (manual) or 3.4 seconds (auto), plus a top speed of more than 200 mph (322 kph) and lateral acceleration exceeding 1g. The same 20th anniversary and exterior color novelties apply here, as well, but the CT5-V Blackwing also gets access to Cadillac's Super Cruise driver assistance tech when equipped with the ten-speed automatic.
