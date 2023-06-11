Hyper-Widebody Mk4 Toyota Supra 'Nightmare' Is a Sweet Dream of Wishful Thinking

Oddly enough, while Toyota fans have a lot of things to look forward to on the North American market, like the 220-hp Prius Prime 'Hybrid Reborn' PHEV, the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Corolla Nightshade family, the 2024 Grand Highlander family CUV, or the absolute hero of 2024 Tacoma i-Force Max greatness, some people just can’t stop thinking about dearly departed models.
Some would say that the first six months of the year provided an abundance of Toyota novelties and that there is something for everyone. Still, diehard sports car enthusiasts won't need the iconic hybrid car, any of the Corollas, let alone a massive CUV, or an adventurous workhorse pickup truck. Heck, they won't even want anything from the Trailhunters or the upcoming 4Runner, for that matter.
Instead, many of them still love to dream about the Supra times before the 'GR' moniker was added in front of the nameplate and the production was relegated to Austria because it's easier for Magna Steyr to make the GR Supra and BMW Z4 siblings in one place. Anyway, we are not here to talk about the latest iteration of the Japanese sports car – which is a great model in its own right, frankly. Instead, at the behest of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, we need to discuss a potential Mk4 nightmare. Alas, luckily, it has nothing to do with bad dreams.
Mridul Basist, a 23-year-old auto concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, has a CGI thing or two for vintage sports cars as of late. Thus, after playing with a little crossover – dubbed the V8 Kia Seltos GT, he jumped around different regions and initially settled on a revival of the original E30 BMW M3 coupe.
This creation might cause a stir among diehard Bavarian fans, though, as the E30 redesign was infused with the current styling language and "following that theme," the author slapped it silly with i7-based cues like the kidney grille design, split headlamps, and similar lower bumpers and taillights. Personal touches include the widened stance with fender vents, the M4 seats for the cockpit, and also M4 wheels "because they went very well with this concept." As for what's under the hood, well, the answer is tucked inside the second YouTube video embedded below.
Now, after this European appetizer, the main course is Asian – an 'ultra-widebody' transformation of the Mk4 Toyota Supra called 'Nightmare.' It's really not a bad dream of slammed widebody greatness, frankly, but it sure works great with the message displayed on the LED taillights! As for the rest of the details, the author took a "hell lot of time" to make it seem almost real and also prepared a custom aero widebody kit along with lots of carbon fiber parts. Ultimately, do you agree that all the digital changes make this a "devilish Supra?"
