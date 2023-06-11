Glider Tiny Home Boasts Incredibly Thoughtful Layout and Is Ready for Off-Grid Living

The great thing about tiny houses, besides their affordability and eco-friendly design, is the high level of versatility they offer. They can be used for a wide variety of purposes, from full-time residences and guest homes to vacation homes, retirement homes, mobile shops, studios, and so much more.
In New Zealand, the tiny living phenomenon is steadily gaining traction among all categories of people, and builders are working around the clock to craft thoughtful and functional designs to fit every lifestyle. Build Tiny is one of the industry leaders in the country, and they have designed over forty compact dwelling models over the years. Their latest tiny home design is dubbed Glider and is as innovative and practical as every other model before it.
Glider measures 28 feet (8.5 meters) in length and 9.5 feet (2.9 meters) in width, and the interior is a perfect combination of style, comfort, and functionality. One of the standout features of this new home is its thoughtfully designed layout. It is a single-floor model with a downstairs bedroom for easy accessibility, which makes it perfect for those who are not keen on lofted bedrooms and prefer the convenience a ground-floor sleeping place offers.
The exterior flaunts a stylish contemporary look, with steel framing and a blend of dark vinyl and cedar cladding. One thing that catches the eye when looking at this house on wheels is that it has not one but two full-light entrance doors plus a full-height window on the facade, which can only mean that the interior is bathed in natural light.
Built to withstand any kind of weather and provide comfort year-round, Build Tiny crafted Glider with fully insulated walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as double-glazed windows that endure excellent insulation and soundproofing.
Another plus of this tiny home is its readiness for off-grid living. It comes prewired for installing a solar power system and a gas heating system, which makes it fit for people interested in adopting a self-sufficient, sustainable living. Moreover, it is designed to be energy-efficient and comes ready to plug in with a 16-amp caravan cable.
As you would expect, the interior is a testament to the builder's craftsmanship and is designed to allow you to live big despite the limited square footage. It is best suited for a single person or a couple and offers all the amenities they would need for comfortable living.
Once you step inside, you will be blown away by how spacious the interior feels thanks to the extra width, the abundance of windows, and the white plywood walls. The huge sofa in the living room is strategically placed to allow inhabitants to enjoy both the outside views through the glass door and their favorite show on the wall-mounted TV. There is not much else in the way of furniture in this space, apart from a cute, round side table, and that's a smart design choice as it helps create a clutter-free environment.
The beautiful and highly-functional kitchen in this tiny house is something else. Apart from being equipped with all the appliances you could think of, ranging from a gas-powered oven, two-hob cooktop and slide-out rangehood to a fridge, dishwasher, and microwave, making this space any chef's dream. The ample base and upper cabinets offer plenty of storage space for your cooking essentials and add value to the space.
The kitchen configuration is incredibly well thought-out, pairing all big appliances on one side and leaving plenty of counter space for cooking on the other side. Next to the fridge, you will also find a washer/dryer combo hookup with a cabinet above for increased functionality.
There is also a large table with integrated cabinets that can serve multiple purposes. It can be used as a workspace, a breakfast bar, and a dining space.
Two people can sleep in the spacious ground-floor bedroom. As standard, this space is left empty, with future owners free to furnish and personalize it as they like. On request, the builder can customize this space with built-in wall-to-wall storage and a double lift-up bed. There is enough space to add two nightstands, with room left to walk around the bed. The bedroom is directly connected to the exterior through the double glass door that keeps the room airy and fresh and opens it up to the outdoors. It is a nice addition, especially if future owners plan to build a deck outside and thus extend the living space.
Glider also features a walk-through bathroom that acts as a divider between the kitchen and the bedroom. It is fitted with a huge glass-enclosed shower, a compact vanity with sink, a Bambooloo composting toilet, and open shelving for storing towels and shower essentials.
Providing a perfect mix of comfortable living and eco-friendly design, the Glider tiny home can be ordered for a base price of NZD$ 169,990, or approximately US$ 104,800.