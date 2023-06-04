Marlo Summit Is a Compact Dwelling That Increases Functionality Through Multi-Use Areas

They say sometimes the best things in life come in small packages, and the adage has never been truer than in the case of tiny houses. People all over the world are testifying that living in a mini home has changed their lives for the better, thus encouraging others to give this lifestyle a try.
While it's true that tiny living might not be for everyone, when deciding to downsize, it is essential to purchase or build a small dwelling that best fits your needs and personality. Today, we introduce you to a marvelous tiny house design suitable for a single person or a couple aiming for a simplified life. It is called Marlo Summit and comes from the deft hands of the team at Tiny Mountain Houses.
The well-known Silverton, Oregon-based tiny home manufacturer offers a very diverse range of designs, from rustic to modern and even customized models, all crafted with high-quality building materials and exceptional attention to detail at an affordable price point.
The Marlo Summit is a compact home that measures only 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length but manages to surprise through unique features like multi-use areas, tall ceilings, beautiful interior finishes, and more.
The exterior of Marlo Summit is finished in blue LP Smart Panel siding with rough-sawn trim and a cedar end wall greeting you as you enter the house. It features a shed roof design with a 24-inch (60-cm) overhang above the entry and a pair of farmhouse-style porch lights that add a tinge of rustic charm to the exterior.
A standard single-light door leads inside the home, which is light and bright thanks to its white walls and cabinets, tall ceilings, and large windows throughout. The interior offers just 268 square feet (25 square meters) of living space, but the designers managed to squeeze in everything one needs for a comfortable minimalist life, including a living room, a kitchen, a sleeping loft, a storage loft, and a bathroom.
The ground floor is an open space design comprising the living room on one side and the kitchen on the other, with the bathroom at the end of the house separated by a pocket door. There is also an entry closet space that could serve as storage for coats and shoes.
The side kitchen is as gorgeous as you've come to expect from Tiny Mountain Houses. It features white shaker-style base cabinets with drawers, extended height upper cabinets with adjustable shelving, plus a huge pantry cabinet. It offers almost 10 feet (3 meters) of counter space and is well-kitted out for cooking delicious meals. Appliances include a two-burner induction electric cooktop, an under-counter stainless fridge, and a deep stainless steel sink with a satin nickel faucet. Butcher block countertops and full-height subway tile backsplash complete the kitchen design.
By creating multi-use areas, the designers have managed to increase the functionality of the Marlo Summit tiny home despite its small footprint. Such areas include the small bar for two next to the armchairs in the living room, which can be used for eating meals as a couple, and the three-inch desk area next to the kitchen that is perfect for those who work from home.
The petite bathroom in this mobile home is equipped with a one-piece shower, a residential-style flush toilet, vanity and sink, and a beveled edge medicine cabinet.
Marlo Summit comes with two lofts. The primary loft lies above the bathroom and part of the kitchen and serves as a typical bedroom. It is open and spacious, perfect for anyone who wants plenty of natural light.
The secondary loft is over the entry and can be used for storage purposes. There is a single removable ladder that is used to climb to both lofts.
There are many advantages of owning and living in a tiny house, including lower expenses, easier maintenance, freedom of movement, the ability to live immersed in nature, and much more. Marlo Summit can offer this and more. It is ideal for couples who want to downsize, but it can accommodate up to four people if a couch is placed in the living area. For updated pricing information, we advise contacting the manufacturer.
This micro-dwelling is built on a heavy-duty tubular steel trailer and comes with a deck over flat floor design, meaning there are no wheel wells to contend with on the inside. Moreover, it is wider and taller than other tiny residences built by Tiny Mountain House, measuring 9.5 feet (2.9 meters) in width and almost 14 feet (4.2 meters) in height, which adds valuable space and helps make the interior feel more spacious than it actually is.
Unlike most tiny houses, Marlo Summit doesn't have a couch in the living room. Instead, the designers fitted it with two beautiful armchairs and a center table. Of course, if the owners prefer the comfort of a couch, the space can accommodate one without problems.
There is also a dedicated space for a washer and dryer combo, which also leaves space for a storage cabinet above.
