This 40-Ft Train Caboose Was Converted Into an Amazing Tiny Home

Meet the James Station, a red caboose turned tiny home that combines classic charm with modern convenience to offer guests unique experiences. This renovated caboose has a beautiful interior that's packed with amenities. It comes with a coffee corner, a lounge area, and a lovely bedroom that offers incredible views of a historical factory and a small waterfall.
A vintage train caboose converted into a little getaway might be the perfect place to stay for history enthusiasts and those intrigued by the tiny lifestyle. The James Station is a 1951 Southern caboose brought from West Virginia to the beautiful city of Lynchburg, where it was turned into a stunning tiny home. And although the 40-ft (12.1 meters) caboose was renovated, it maintained its classic charm. It still has the traditional red exterior, but it does feature something that makes it stand out: on the front is painted the word LOVE, matching the sign in downtown Lynchburg. The James Station also sits on train tracks atop Daniel's Hill, and it overlooks the James River.
But that's not all. Those who want to spend a few days in this unique accommodation will feast their eyes on a waterfall known as the Scotts Mill Dam and on "one of the oldest working pipe factories in the country," as the caboose's owners describe it. Surrounding James Station is a large deck that has a dining area. The place is nicely decorated with native plants and a pollinator garden. On top of that, guests will be able to relax and enjoy a fire pit and a porch swing that overlooks the river. There's even a gas grill that's perfect for a fun BBQ evening with family and friends.
The lounge and the dining area are positioned in the bay windows. This allows people to take in the spectacular views while relaxing on the sofa. And if there isn't enough room, the sofa can be converted into a bed for one in just a few minutes. Guests can also admire the waterfall from the breakfast bar, which has a walnut table in the bay window that can serve as a workspace. This area even has a coffee table and a corner complete with a coffee machine, cups, and teas!
But the highlight of the lounge is the interior hammock chairs, which can be easily attached to the metal frames found throughout the caboose. So even if guests can't stay outside due to bad weather, they can still have fun and relax inside.
The bathroom is at the front, and it’s separated from the rest of the tiny home via a pocket door. This area feels surprisingly large. Inside, guests will find a huge shower with a glass door that features a rain head shower. The bathroom also has a toilet, a big mirror, and a stainless steel sink with a cabinet original to the caboose. But that’s not the only thing that was kept in excellent condition. There's a completely functional metal door leads to the front – right where the steering wheel is.
On the opposite side of the James Station caboose is the bedroom, which includes a queen-size bed that can comfortably sleep two. It also has a TV that swivels, a dresser, a mirror, and a portable fan. There's also a porthole window next to the bed that adds a touch of vintage charm. The interior is actually bathed in sunlight during the day since there are numerous big windows on the sides. However, the caboose receives plenty of light at night, too, thanks to the remote-controlled LEDs that illuminate the reclaimed wood ceiling.
This caboose-turned-tiny is currently available for short-term rentals on Airbnb. Those who want to get a taste of the tiny lifestyle and enjoy the James Station can rent the place for $420 per night. You can check out the clip down below to see what this 40-ft (12-meter) restores train caboose is all about.
But that's not all. Those who want to spend a few days in this unique accommodation will feast their eyes on a waterfall known as the Scotts Mill Dam and on "one of the oldest working pipe factories in the country," as the caboose's owners describe it. Surrounding James Station is a large deck that has a dining area. The place is nicely decorated with native plants and a pollinator garden. On top of that, guests will be able to relax and enjoy a fire pit and a porch swing that overlooks the river. There's even a gas grill that's perfect for a fun BBQ evening with family and friends.
The interior of the caboose feels surprisingly spacious, thanks to the bay windows placed on the sides. Although it has modern amenities, some elements, such as the metal cabinets and doors, evoke the nostalgic feel of a traditional train caboose. The owners included some wood accents as well to add some extra coziness to the interior.
The lounge and the dining area are positioned in the bay windows. This allows people to take in the spectacular views while relaxing on the sofa. And if there isn't enough room, the sofa can be converted into a bed for one in just a few minutes. Guests can also admire the waterfall from the breakfast bar, which has a walnut table in the bay window that can serve as a workspace. This area even has a coffee table and a corner complete with a coffee machine, cups, and teas!
But the highlight of the lounge is the interior hammock chairs, which can be easily attached to the metal frames found throughout the caboose. So even if guests can't stay outside due to bad weather, they can still have fun and relax inside.
The James Station also features a fully equipped kitchen. So people can prepare delicious meals if they want. The kitchen has a portable 2-burner cooktop, a convection oven, a fridge, a large sink, and an air fryer. It also includes a generous quartz countertop and several drawers and cabinets that can fit all the cookware.
The bathroom is at the front, and it’s separated from the rest of the tiny home via a pocket door. This area feels surprisingly large. Inside, guests will find a huge shower with a glass door that features a rain head shower. The bathroom also has a toilet, a big mirror, and a stainless steel sink with a cabinet original to the caboose. But that’s not the only thing that was kept in excellent condition. There's a completely functional metal door leads to the front – right where the steering wheel is.
On the opposite side of the James Station caboose is the bedroom, which includes a queen-size bed that can comfortably sleep two. It also has a TV that swivels, a dresser, a mirror, and a portable fan. There's also a porthole window next to the bed that adds a touch of vintage charm. The interior is actually bathed in sunlight during the day since there are numerous big windows on the sides. However, the caboose receives plenty of light at night, too, thanks to the remote-controlled LEDs that illuminate the reclaimed wood ceiling.
The James Station caboose captures the attention of those looking to try something new. It's a unique accommodation that offers a little bit of everything. Although it's tiny (it can only sleep three), it manages to squeeze inside all the goodies people need for a memorable stay.
This caboose-turned-tiny is currently available for short-term rentals on Airbnb. Those who want to get a taste of the tiny lifestyle and enjoy the James Station can rent the place for $420 per night. You can check out the clip down below to see what this 40-ft (12-meter) restores train caboose is all about.