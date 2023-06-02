Kingfisher Is a Beautiful Off-Grid Tiny Home That Focuses on Function and Privacy

Due to their size, functionality, and versatility, tiny houses on wheels have rapidly become the go-to solution for people who want to downsize and live more simply but without compromising on comfort and style. Moreover, since they are usually built on a transportable foundation, tiny dwellings afford owners unprecedented freedom to change locations whenever they want and the opportunity to explore new environments and meet new people.
One such flexible, compact dwelling that ticks many boxes for a wide range of people is Kingfisher from New Zealand-based Build Tiny, one of the industry's most acclaimed tiny house manufacturers. Every tiny home design coming out of their facilities is innovative in one way or another, and Kingfisher is no exception.
Built on a 26-foot long and 8-foot wide double-axle trailer (approximately 8 meters x 2.4 meters), this tiny home is a completely off-grid model and was custom-built for a client who uses it as a holiday home on a beach north of Auckland. It was constructed with a steel frame and features a modern exterior with gunmetal gray vinyl cladding, complemented by a caramel-colored cedar accent wall on the facade. These construction materials were chosen because the house needed to be lightweight in order to be driven easily on the road.
From the outside, you could say the house has a masculine, industrial look due to the combination of dark colors, but once you step inside, you will be surprised by how cozy and inviting it feels, though the color palette still uses black and neutrals.
The Kingfisher's interior layout makes the most of the 215 square feet of space (20 square meters), with an open floor plan that incorporates a large living area, a galley kitchen, a bathroom, and two separate lofted bedrooms. The no-frills interior is characterized by clean lines, simple color combinations, and minimalism, which helps focus on functionality without compromising style.
At one end of the main floor is the small living area, fitted with a two-person leather sofa, a black table, and some beautiful shelves. Though it doesn't have much in the way of furniture, it is cozy and comfortable. It is flanked by windows that allow natural light to fill the space. For additional seating, a couple of chairs were added to the mix.
There are no overhead cabinets, but storage space is provided by some recessed shelves and the staircase leading to one of the lofts. The builders installed as many storage cabinets and drawers as possible beneath the stairs.
The bathroom is adjacent to the kitchen and is accoutered with a Bambooloo composting toilet, a small sink, a vanity, and a mirror, plus a shower stall with glass door. A special feature requested by the client of this tiny home is a fold-up shelf above the toilet that can be used to store towels or clean clothes when showering.
The second loft sits above the living room and can be accessed via a removable wood ladder. It accommodates two twin beds, a wall-mounted TV, and cubby storage. Two sizeable windows are present in this loft as well, so the space is bright and airy. It is ideal as a kids' bedroom. Both lofts feature protection walls for safety as well as a bit of privacy.
As mentioned, Kingfisher is meant to be a self-contained housing solution. Six Trina 270w Honey Poly Module solar panels on the roof, along with an inverter and four solar batteries stored in a box over the tow bar, ensure it can run off-grid in its beach location.
This custom tiny home cost approximately $80,000 to build back in 2019, with an extra $11,000 for the solar package. Though it was designed to be a holiday home, the efficient design and high-quality materials used make it as comfortable, durable, and stylish as a conventional permanent home.
The double-glazed windows and the double full-light door come with black aluminum frames, while lightweight poplar core plywood was used for the interior walls and vinyl overlay on the floors.
The sunlight-filled kitchen on the other side of the house is also compact but still manages to integrate full-size appliances. It is outfitted with laminate counters, a stainless steel sink, a four-burner propane-powered stove with a hood, and a full-size refrigerator. Moreover, a dishwasher and a washing machine have also found housing in this compact space, which are rare commodities even in modern tiny homes.
The storage-integrated staircase with a wooden rail mounted on the wall leads to the master bedroom above the bathroom. It is spacious enough to fit a queen-size bed and a full-height built-in wardrobe. Other practical features added to this space are the open shelves and lift-up cubby storage at the end of the bed. A sunken walking platform allows you to stand comfortably in the loft, so no need to crawl to bed like you have to do in other tiny houses.
