Dream Is a Renovated House on Wheels Boasting a Lavish Open-Layout Design

Housing prices have been rising for quite a while, and they're not showing any signs of slowing down. As that happens, downsizing is becoming increasingly popular. On top of being far more affordable, there's an innate beauty in making do with a smaller space while also having the option to relocate if you want to explore a different culture.
And just because they're called tiny homes does not mean they have to be so small that they make you feel claustrophobic. This critical aspect of foregoing conventional homes in favor of their diminutive counterparts is apparent in this tiny house called Dream. This home on wheels is entirely worthy of its moniker, as it offers a generous 400 sq. ft. (37 sqm) of space, including the slide-outs, putting it in the studio apartment range.
But space alone means nothing if it's poorly managed and doesn't have the aesthetic of a proper home. It's in this department where the Dream tiny home impresses the most, as it feels both cozy and luxurious. It has every comfort-oriented amenity someone would desire and packs everything in a gorgeous package.
The platform for this superb home on wheels is a 2011 Summit Genesis, which has been recently renovated as of 2023. And the job was done correctly, with attention paid to all the key aspects that matter most for its functionality as a residence.
First and foremost, temperature control won't be an issue in this tiny home as there's propane heating throughout, waterproof flooring, insulation, and two AC units that can run independently. There's even an electric fireplace that adds a dash of panache to the entire build.
But the fireplace is not this tiny home's only fantastic aesthetic choice, as the entire open space design is cohesive and welcoming. Even so, every area somehow feels distinct while also flowing into the next. The best example is the living room, which is situated up front and consists of a couch, chairs, a TV, and some decorations.
Although it feels distinct and has its own purpose and vibe, it flows into the dinette, which feels separated from the living room thanks to a different color palette. Here, two plush white armchairs flank a gold-accented table, creating an upscale vibe, helped by a plush rug and a framed painting.
Another cool design feature is this tiny home had enough space for an office to extend from the dinette. And it's not some afterthought, as it has a desk that's big enough for two monitors and is flanked on either side by large drawers, adding to the already impressive storage space. One drawback here is that it keeps the same aesthetic of the dinette, so it does not feel like its own independent space.
The kitchen is on the opposite wall and packed to the brim with equipment, sporting every amenity needed by someone who loves cooking. There's a huge sink, a full-size fridge and freezer combo, a five-burner stove with an oven, a vent hood, a microwave, and even an air fryer. On top of that, there's also plenty of storage space, with both floor and wall-mounted cabinets and enough countertop space to make apartment owners jealous. There's even a mobile cabinet with its own countertop space hidden on the far side of the kitchen, which is a fantastic feature as it makes for a great prep area, allowing a work triangle to be created.
The bathroom is also fully equipped and looks lavish, thanks to its contrasting black-and-white aesthetic. There's a generous shower, a regular flush toilet, a gorgeous gold-accented vanity with a huge mirror, and a decently-sized closet. And everything is brought together beautifully by decorative plants, a fantastic lighting fixture, and even a framed picture with the same black-and-white theme.
Also worth noting on the utility front is that this tiny home is based on an RV, so it's easier to move to a different place than others. It also has three distinct 50-gallon tanks for freshwater, greywater, and blackwater. This means that with the help of some solar panels and a bit of work on the electric system, it could feasibly be used for some off-grid trips, albeit sparsely, as its size still means constant travel is not ideal.
The last room inside this tiny house is the bedroom, which is separated from the main living areas, and large enough to fit a full-size bed, a dressing, and some more storage cabinets. This is an excellent design choice, as it helps create a serene atmosphere, a distinct place where you go to wind down and catch some shut-eye. Even the aesthetic is different here, with warmer tones of brown and beige serving to enhance the feeling of relaxation along with the bed, which is placed within an alcove.
Leaving the best for last, probably the most important thing to mention about this spectacular home on wheels is that it's for sale for just $79,000. Granted, this is still some serious money, but you get a lot of homes in return for a lot less than what a conventional house would cost.