Lusail Caravan Is a Luxurious Trailer That Allows Beachgoers To Experience La Dolce Vita

People everywhere have already started planning their summer vacations and are imagining themselves nestled amidst swaying palm trees and white sandy beaches, with a local fresh juice in their hands and a gentle sea breeze in their hair. We are all looking forward to enjoying a much-needed respite from the ordinary and living more slowly and intentionally. And what better way to do it than in an inviting, luxurious camper trailer with all the comforts of home?
The Lusail Caravan by Plustudios might be the ultimate holiday home for beachgoers who wish to enjoy the high life from any vacation spot on the planet. Usually, when you think of camping trailers and caravans for outdoor adventures, a simple, rugged aesthetic comes to mind, but the Lusail Caravan will change your perception of these motorhomes as it takes things in a different direction.
Plustudios is a team of architects, urbanists, and interior designers from various countries across the world who get together online with the aim of "shaping spaces that would shape a better version of the world." Their Lusail Caravan project was completed at the end of 2021, and it takes its name from the city of Lusail in Qatar, a place with plenty of pristine beaches.
Boasting a rather unassuming all-white exterior, the Lusail beach trailer surprises with a well-appointed luxurious interior that puts white finishings and large windows in the spotlight to obtain that magnifying effect that makes you believe there is more space inside.
White is the predominant hue throughout the build, both on the aesthetically pleasing exterior and the luxurious interiors, but the inside also captures that relaxing coastal feeling with a beach-inspired color palette of sandy beiges and grays.
One of the versions exudes a contemporary flair with a focus on minimalism and function. The surprisingly spacious living/kitchen open area in this model includes a plush five-seater sofa that is basically an invitation to relaxation. The couch sits against one of the lateral walls under a large window and faces the minimalist yet well-equipped kitchen. The latter features sleek base and overhead cabinetry, as well as some shelves for storage to ensure a clutter-free look.
There is nothing like fresh air, especially when you're at the beach, so the entire setting is surrounded by large windows that let natural light pass in. The immaculate white walls with built-in storage also stand out and ensure the same clutter-free ambiance seen in the first version.
Beauty and functionality harmoniously blend in the elegant kitchen that boasts the same design language as the living area. It is equipped with sleek all-white cabinets and well-kitted-out for cooking lovers.
In order to further open up the space to the outdoors, the designers have incorporated a fold-down rear door that lays flat open and creates a sizable outdoor area that you can use for alfresco dining or just hanging out with friends enjoying the sea breeze. There are awnings all around the caravan, so you'll be able to enjoy some shade on hot days.
We all dream of that perfect holiday home by the beach, a picturesque lake, or in the mountains, away from the hustle and bustle of big cities, yet surrounded by the same comfort we are used to at home. Now that you have seen what the Lusail Caravan project has to offer, we can only hope it will be turned into reality one day. Imagine living "la dolce vita" in such a lush mobile sanctuary. Would you ever want to go back home to your usual routine?
Plustudios is a team of architects, urbanists, and interior designers from various countries across the world who get together online with the aim of "shaping spaces that would shape a better version of the world." Their Lusail Caravan project was completed at the end of 2021, and it takes its name from the city of Lusail in Qatar, a place with plenty of pristine beaches.
Boasting a rather unassuming all-white exterior, the Lusail beach trailer surprises with a well-appointed luxurious interior that puts white finishings and large windows in the spotlight to obtain that magnifying effect that makes you believe there is more space inside.
Designed for pure relaxation and entertainment, the 26.2-foot-long (8-meter) caravan features a full kitchen, a welcoming living room, a large bedroom, and a luxurious bathroom. The designers developed two options for interior design, a modern and a classic one, both equally stunning and luxurious.
White is the predominant hue throughout the build, both on the aesthetically pleasing exterior and the luxurious interiors, but the inside also captures that relaxing coastal feeling with a beach-inspired color palette of sandy beiges and grays.
One of the versions exudes a contemporary flair with a focus on minimalism and function. The surprisingly spacious living/kitchen open area in this model includes a plush five-seater sofa that is basically an invitation to relaxation. The couch sits against one of the lateral walls under a large window and faces the minimalist yet well-equipped kitchen. The latter features sleek base and overhead cabinetry, as well as some shelves for storage to ensure a clutter-free look.
The second option is more luxurious and reminisces the opulence of modern mansions. It offers seating space for five as well, but this time with a different layout. The seating space is arranged in a U shape and includes a two-seat sofa, an armchair, and a plush footstool, accompanied by a series of small round tables. An elegant partition wall separates the common area from the open kitchen. This sophisticated wall includes a base cabinet and a room divider section that houses a television set.
There is nothing like fresh air, especially when you're at the beach, so the entire setting is surrounded by large windows that let natural light pass in. The immaculate white walls with built-in storage also stand out and ensure the same clutter-free ambiance seen in the first version.
Beauty and functionality harmoniously blend in the elegant kitchen that boasts the same design language as the living area. It is equipped with sleek all-white cabinets and well-kitted-out for cooking lovers.
The bedroom is located at the back of the caravan and features warm wooden flooring and the same all-white walls that open up the space. There is little in terms of furniture here; it only includes a comfortable double bed and a nightstand, but it's more than enough for a couple to enjoy relaxing nights in the middle of nature. The bathroom in this second version is located between the kitchen and the bedroom and includes a toilet, a sink, and a tub.
In order to further open up the space to the outdoors, the designers have incorporated a fold-down rear door that lays flat open and creates a sizable outdoor area that you can use for alfresco dining or just hanging out with friends enjoying the sea breeze. There are awnings all around the caravan, so you'll be able to enjoy some shade on hot days.
We all dream of that perfect holiday home by the beach, a picturesque lake, or in the mountains, away from the hustle and bustle of big cities, yet surrounded by the same comfort we are used to at home. Now that you have seen what the Lusail Caravan project has to offer, we can only hope it will be turned into reality one day. Imagine living "la dolce vita" in such a lush mobile sanctuary. Would you ever want to go back home to your usual routine?