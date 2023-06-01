Meet Buttercup, a Charming Tiny Home That’s All About Function and Simplicity

This tiny home on wheels is only 24 ft (7.3 meters) long, but it's full of surprises. Created as a weekend warrior little house, Buttercup features a clever small-space design that allows each area to shine. It has a versatile living room, a light-filled kitchen, a bathroom, and a lofted bedroom for two. It also incorporates smart storage solutions to maximize functionality.
Buttercup was built and designed by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a popular tiny home builder located in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the company has created dozens of mobile habitats that fit the needs and preferences of the customers. Its portfolio includes everything from micro-sized tinies you can take wherever you want to luxury retreats loaded with amenities that can fit the whole family. Buttercup is MTL's newest creation, and it measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length.
The house sits on a two-axle trailer, and it's based on the company's iconic Kokosing model, featuring all the necessities a couple needs for the perfect weekend getaway. Just like the flower after it takes its name, Buttercup has LP vertical smart siding in a beautiful light yellow that goes perfectly with an exterior green door. The interior of this tiny home mirrors the exterior, including numerous stained wood accents and beautiful green cabinetry.
It's a compact modern habitat that looks surprisingly bright and airy. The first area that guests step into is the living room. At first glance, it's a simple corner with a U-shaped couch and two bookcases. But there's more to it. The MTL social area, as the company calls it, is a multi-use space that can not only serve as a relaxation corner but also as a bedroom! It's the perfect spot for socializing since it can fit six people. Not only that, but it also has six large drawers underneath that are great for storing away blankets, pillows, or other necessary items.
At night, the couch can be turned into a full bed to allow two adults to sleep comfortably. This social area is surrounded by big windows, so it offers people spectacular views. For those that want extra storage room, MTL does have a bumped-out, elevated social area option. However, the owners of Buttercup decided that the extra storage wasn't necessary since it wasn't designed as a permanent residence.
A few steps away from the multi-functional living room is the kitchen, which is characterized by modern simplicity. It boasts numerous tranquil green cabinets that are perfect for pots, pans, and dishes. You'll notice that there aren't any visible appliances in the kitchen. That's because the refrigerator, cooktop, and microwave will be provided by the owners to keep the cost of the tiny down. The only thing that this area includes from MTL is the large sink with a retractable faucet and a washer and dryer combo unit.
Elsewhere, the kitchen features generous Corian countertops, as well as a breakfast bar for two that can also serve as a small workspace. The breakfast bar is positioned in front of a large window that can be opened to bring in fresh air. Next to this area are the stairs, which incorporate some cubbyholes, a large drawer for shoes, and a closet that can be used for hanging clothes or putting away other belongings.
The bathroom is positioned at the rear, and it's separated from the rest of the house via a solid oak custom barn door. Although it's quite a small bathroom, it does have everything you need. There's a small sink, a standard flush toilet, and a shower. It even has some floating wooden shelves that have enough space for towels and toiletries.
Finally, the sleeping area is located upstairs, right above the kitchen and the bathroom. It has a division wall for privacy and a big window that lets plenty of natural light come inside. For a 24-ft (7.3-meter) tiny home, Buttercup has a spacious bedroom that has enough room for a king-size bed and a custom cabinet with open shelving, which offers some extra storage.
Other features included in this tiny are a ductless mini-split AC unit, an electric tankless water heater, and a smoke alarm. The house was recently delivered to its owners in Kentucky, where it will serve as a "beautiful weekend warrior tiny home."
The team from MTL says that the final price of this charming little habitat came to approximately $86,000. But keep in mind that the costs of the company's models depend on the materials used and on the appliances, finishes, and options included. The owners wanted a budget-friendly variant of the Kokosing model since they didn't opt for appliances or an elevated social area.
It's a simple mobile home, but it's perfect for a weekend getaway or an extended vacation. You can take a look at the video tour down below to see what Buttercup is all about.
