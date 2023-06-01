This Tiny House Boasts Two Lofts, an Office, and a Bathroom With a Freestanding Bathtub

A tiny house can be as spacious as a conventional one if you put your mind to it. On top of that, it is more affordable and can be moved to any specific location that allows these types of dwellings, something that cannot be done with a traditional house.
Emily is a lawyer from North Carolina that lives with her dog in a tiny home. This house was built by Mint Tiny House. The company offers lots of models with prices starting from around $83,000 and up to $120,000, but the figures can go much higher depending on the customizations and if customers want it off-grid.
Her house is a Gooseneck model measuring 41 ft (12.5 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.1 m) in height. It is parked in the Cranmore Meadows Tiny Home Community, which is a new area created especially for these types of dwellings. She pays $600 monthly to rent the parking spot and water, with power and internet paid separately.
At first, the entrance was made of pallet wood and hot tub stairs, but it was exchanged for a wooden deck and awning on which outdoor furniture was added. The space under the Gooseneck is used as a garage-type of place. Many things are stored here, such as a bike, firewood, and propane tanks that are hooked through a connection.
Next in line is the kitchen. It was placed on both sides and is also fully functional. It comes with a small dishwasher drawer, a farmhouse sink, a stovetop, an oven, a range hood, and an apartment-size fridge.
There is plenty of storage inside the cabinets that have herringbone butcher block countertops. The darker shade of the countertops and the floors are combined perfectly with the white cabinets. The stovetop area has a few shelves made of edge wood and a subway tile backsplash.
This house comes with two lofts. The first one is accessible by taking the staircase from the kitchen. More storage is inside the stairs where there is a hanging clothes space. This loft is used as a bedroom. There is little space here, so it only comes with a queen-size mattress, a large skylight, and a fan, but she plans to add more clothes storage.
On the other side of the tiny house, we find a laundry room with a full-size stackable washer and dryer. Emily arranged a laundry station with a table and a shelf.
The last room is the bath. The house came with a flush toilet, but she was not connected to a septic tank and had to use a composting toilet for a limited time. A fantastic feature of this bathroom is the freestanding bath which was added instead of the walk-in shower. There is also a vanity with a sink and a mirror.
It might seem weird to have a few stairsteps in the bathroom, but they are here for a reason, and that is not only for storage but also to bring us to the office area.
This tiny house costs around $120,000, and while it might sound like a lot, keep in mind that this is a much bigger model than the usual small homes we find. She paid more than $8,000 to have it delivered from Canada's west coast to the US's southeast. However, considering the price of traditional houses, these dwellings are quite affordable and still have plenty of living space. Most tiny homes are within this price range, but there are many that are much cheaper. And, of course, much smaller.
Her house is a Gooseneck model measuring 41 ft (12.5 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.1 m) in height. It is parked in the Cranmore Meadows Tiny Home Community, which is a new area created especially for these types of dwellings. She pays $600 monthly to rent the parking spot and water, with power and internet paid separately.
At first, the entrance was made of pallet wood and hot tub stairs, but it was exchanged for a wooden deck and awning on which outdoor furniture was added. The space under the Gooseneck is used as a garage-type of place. Many things are stored here, such as a bike, firewood, and propane tanks that are hooked through a connection.
Although the interior is spacious, the living room is quite cramped. But since this is an area of relaxation, there is more than enough space to be lying on the couch and watch the outdoors through the French doors. Emily can also enjoy reading from this spot as the doors come with bindings, and the sun will not be a nuisance. The windows offer tons of natural light even if the bindings are closed. On the side, there is also a dining table that was custom-made by Emily with a TV mounted on an articulated arm.
Next in line is the kitchen. It was placed on both sides and is also fully functional. It comes with a small dishwasher drawer, a farmhouse sink, a stovetop, an oven, a range hood, and an apartment-size fridge.
There is plenty of storage inside the cabinets that have herringbone butcher block countertops. The darker shade of the countertops and the floors are combined perfectly with the white cabinets. The stovetop area has a few shelves made of edge wood and a subway tile backsplash.
This house comes with two lofts. The first one is accessible by taking the staircase from the kitchen. More storage is inside the stairs where there is a hanging clothes space. This loft is used as a bedroom. There is little space here, so it only comes with a queen-size mattress, a large skylight, and a fan, but she plans to add more clothes storage.
The second loft is located above the bathroom, and you can access it by taking the ladder. This ladder can be stored away when unused, so you can go into the bath without struggling. This loft is used as storage and nothing else.
On the other side of the tiny house, we find a laundry room with a full-size stackable washer and dryer. Emily arranged a laundry station with a table and a shelf.
The last room is the bath. The house came with a flush toilet, but she was not connected to a septic tank and had to use a composting toilet for a limited time. A fantastic feature of this bathroom is the freestanding bath which was added instead of the walk-in shower. There is also a vanity with a sink and a mirror.
It might seem weird to have a few stairsteps in the bathroom, but they are here for a reason, and that is not only for storage but also to bring us to the office area.
Emily works remotely, so not having an office area was out of the question. Since this house comes with so much space, the office is quite roomy. It comes with a barn door, a desk, a monitor, a laptop, a chair, two closets, and a dresser. There are three windows that offer plenty of natural light and a great view of the world outside. Most of Emily's clothes are stored in this area.
This tiny house costs around $120,000, and while it might sound like a lot, keep in mind that this is a much bigger model than the usual small homes we find. She paid more than $8,000 to have it delivered from Canada's west coast to the US's southeast. However, considering the price of traditional houses, these dwellings are quite affordable and still have plenty of living space. Most tiny homes are within this price range, but there are many that are much cheaper. And, of course, much smaller.