A Modern-Day Pontiac Grand Prix Would Be One Ugly Family Car

General Motors sounded the death knell for the Pontiac brand in 2010, depriving the automotive world of some big names. Some of the company's iconic muscle cars still keep enthusiasts up at night, and who wouldn't want a modern-day interpretation of the Trans Am?
But this story isn't dedicated to a Pontiac-branded two-door machine, but a four-door one, namely the Grand Prix. The last one left the assembly line in Canada in the first half of 2008, and it was a mid-size sedan with a transverse front-engine and front-wheel drive layout. Offered with two V6 engines and one V8, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission, it shared construction with the Chevy Impala, Monte Carlo, and Buick LaCrosse.
Production of the eighth-gen Pontiac Grand Prix started in 2003, shortly before its predecessor stopped being made at the Kansas City facility. And while the eighth, seventh, and sixth-generation were anything but pretty, every other iteration that preceded it was, as they were all offered solely as two doors. Petrolheads shouldn't hold their breath for a revival of the moniker used since the early 1960s, as for that, GM would have to resurrect Pontiac. That will never happen, as the brand will stay dead and buried, and the automotive giant will keep focusing on high-riding vehicles and electrified/electric machines.
But a new generation of the Pontiac Grand Prix already exists in Fantasy Land. It has jlord8 on Instagram behind it, and if it looks familiar, that's because you may have seen it last week in an earlier story that put the spotlight on other hypothetical modern takes of dead models. However, we decided to dedicate an entire piece to it, as who knows when we will see such a ride again. Mind you, it is not exactly a sexy beast, as it follows the traits of the eighth-gen. It has a pointy nose with a new interpretation of the double grille, a hood that protrudes into the bumper, slimmer headlamps, and vertical DRLs in the fake vents flanking the central air intake.
The profile is kind of similar to that of its predecessor, albeit the door trim was phased off for a cleaner design. The mirrors are new, and the side skirts send sporty vibes alongside the wheels, which are the only sexy trait of this vehicle that wears an orange paint finish and appears to have been based on the Cadillac CT4. An all-new Pontiac Grand Prix would take a swing at the mid-size sedan market, where models such as the Toyota Camry thrive, and it might not be a best-seller if it looks like this unless General Motors would keep the price down. But would you go for one if they brought it back from the dead?
