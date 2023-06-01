Can We Interest You in a 2019 Trans Am With 1,000+ HP?

You may have noticed that we haven't said anything about Pontiac in the title for the simple fact that the brand has been dead since 2010, when General Motors pulled the plug on it. Only this Trans Am was made in 2019. How is that possible?
The reason is Trans Am Worldwide, a company that has left its mark on several exciting modern machines with designs inspired by past models. One of them was the Trans Am, which used the Chevrolet Camaro as a starting point.
With looks inspired by the second-gen Firebird, the car in question does look like a modern-day Trans Am. It has new front and rear fascias and a few other touches on the outside that contribute to the fresh styling. It also has the instantly recognizable decal on the hood, special badges on the front fenders, diagonally-stacked exhaust tips, and Y-spoke alloys shod in sticky Michelin tires.
Pictured in the gallery above is a 2019 Trans Am Worldwide Super Duty 455. It's a black-finished example that looks showroom fresh, featuring a leather dual-tone interior with double stitching and blue piping. The Firebird logo was embossed on the headrests, and the seatbacks read Super Duty. The company's logo decorates the steering wheel, and there are new floor mats on deck as well, with special emblems on them.
But why give the Super Duty suffix to a muscle car? Because this one uses a 7.4-liter V8. The big engine mounted under the hood that features a massive dome is a 455 backed up by a Whipple supercharger and hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. The numbers produced by the mill are truly impressive, as the company states that it has over 1,000 hp on tap and in excess of 1,046 lb-ft (1,418 Nm) of torque. The straight-line performance is unknown, but you can do some very smoky burnouts in this beastly ride.
Only 50 units saw the light of day, and this is car #12. It started life as a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, has 1,605 miles (2,583 km) on the odo, and is ready to take on cars such as the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which is good for up to 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft (1,281 Nm). Mind you, it probably doesn't take less than 2 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph), but it can still give you an adrenaline rush every time you push the right pedal to the floor. The thing is, it is going to cost you a lot, as the GarageKeptMotors listing reveals an asking price of $234,900. Pre-purchase inspections are welcomed, and you can probably drive it off the lot once you sign your name in the papers.
