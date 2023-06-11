The First-Ever 2024 Lexus TX and Third-Gen 2024 GX Look Fearless, But Should They Be?

Of course, Lexus kept its promise to deliver a 'Double Feature' on June 8 at 8 PM or AM - depending on which Coast you were on. And the new 2024 GX plus the first-ever 2024 TX look ready for anything, for sure. But do they really have all the reasons to be fearless?
While last year it felt like everything was about Honda on the American car market thanks to its influx of novelties (new HR-V, latest CR-V, feisty Civic Type R, all-new Pilot plus Accord mid-sizers), now Toyota sits at the forefront of the Japanese assault on the US. Except for the feisty Accura Integra Type S, most other heroes were from Toyota's namesake brand or its premium Lexus division.
For example, the latest Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' arrived to take the iconic hybrid model's legacy even further – and the best of all is that a 220-hp Prius Prime plug-in hybrid was also in tow. The C-HR was dropped from the US range to make way for the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, and the entire Corolla family now packs Nightshade goodies if customers want to. Even better, the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander has also arrived with up to 362 hp in Hybrid Max form to take on the Honda Pilot, even if the latter plays the game in TrailSport trim.
And last but not least, the first six months of the Toyota year were capped with the eagerly anticipated introduction of the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck featuring countless trim and body style combos, returning grades, new long-bed configurations, plus the TRD Pro with i-Force Max prowess and the novel Trailhunter going on overlanding adventures in everyone's dreams. Lexus, meanwhile, paves the way forward for the remainder of the year with this double ensemble that kind of feels like Hollywood's team-ups from superhero movies.
Essentially, there are just two of them – the 2024 TX and 2024 GX. But on the other hand, Lexus is taking the notion of badge engineering (which is also in effect with the Toyota Yaris Cross and new LBX) to new heights with the RX-L's spiritual successor. From the profile, it's hard to tell if the family-oriented three-row crossover is a Toyota Grand Highlander or Lexus TX, and the situation is almost the same when looking inside the cabin. But from the front and rear, there's no denying that the first-ever TX is a Lexus, through and through, even though both models are made at TMMI in Princeton, Alabama. However, it's not just the design.
The latter only has a 3.3-liter turbo e-Skyactiv G mild hybrid mill under the hood of the North American variant packing 340 horsepower – but they can always bring some e-Skyactiv PHEV goodness into play. Yes, the 2.5-liter inline-four is a little feeble even when assisted by electricity – but what if Mazda gets an inline-six with plug-in capabilities wedged inside the CX-90's engine bay? It's never too early to hedge your bets, right?
Sure, there is always the issue of pricing, as well. And we will know how the 2024 TX fares closer to the fall introduction across the nationwide dealership network. But we have hopes that it will be sensible since the Grand Highlander and TX are both produced locally. The same probably won't be valid for the third-gen 2024 GX, which is still slated for production at its traditional birthplace – Tahara, Aichi, Japan. But the Lexus counterpart of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sure represents a genuinely lovely surprise in a sea of soulless luxury SUVs with its all-new design language that puts front and center angular styling and rugged good looks. Now it's not only far and away from its predecessor but also doesn't come any close to its comfort-oriented full-size sibling, the LX flagship – even though both share the same new body-on-frame TNGA-F platform alongside the new Tacoma, Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Sequoia.
Even better, Lexus is pushing the pedal to the metal with its novel focus on adventure, and as a counterpart to Toyota's Trailhunter trims, it officially opens the door for Overtrail and Overtrail+ greatness to the tune of the GX 550's 349-horsepower 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6, ten-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, and full-time 4WD traction system. As for competitors, there are plenty of them across the luxury crossover SUV market, but only a few are worthy of its off-road prowess, like the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. However, if you want my two cents on the matter, I just fell in love with the two-tone GX Overtrail+ dressed in Nori Green Pearl and with a Black Roof, and I'm not looking at anything else anymore. At least for the next five minutes before I remember that prices are not out yet!
