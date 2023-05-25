The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Looks "Virtually" Indestructible When Custom and Lifted

Has anyone noticed how we keep mixing things from pop culture into cross-world entities? One good example would be the popular Taco Tuesday, which is not about crunchy snacks for automotive aficionados but instead focused on the best-selling Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck.
Produced since 1995 as the successor to the generically named Toyota Pickup, aka the Toyota Hilux overseas, the Japanese company's Tacoma nameplate has become synonymous with compact ruggedness, practicality, and reliability. Almost three decades later, the compact (later mid-size) truck has just three generations under its belt, each lasting nearly an entire decade on the US market. And now even Toyota loves the Taco Tuesday parallels, which is pretty apparent from the flurry of snacks, sorry teasers, sent out onto social media before the release of the fourth generation (N400) model.
But now the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is here with lots and lots of novelties – the returning TRD PreRunner, a fresh Trailhunter trim, a new XtraCab body style, massive amounts of technology inside the cabin and under the skin, plus access to an electrified powertrain. Earnestly, if not for the 405-hp Ford Ranger Raptor (and its recent 500-hp VelociRaptor 500 derivative from Hennssey), then the 326-hp i-Force Max 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro probably would be without a replica from the newly standalone D41 Nissan Frontier, all-new Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings, or the Jeep Gladiator.
Luckily, there will be a time when the choice will be made a little easier by the abundance of aftermarket parts and accessories that can make the 2024 Tacoma as custom and personalized as anyone wants – or the bank account grants it. Alas, it is still early to start the tuning process in the real world because Toyota has not kicked off the sales of the 2024 Tacoma. But that is a real-world issue. Meanwhile, nothing is impossible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have another proper example. Not long ago, Jim – the artist known as jlord8 on social media went for the illogical yet ultra-enticing Gazoo Racing treatment and made a 2024 Tacoma XtraCab look like a slammed and slightly widebody GR version, through and through. Well, that's probably never going to happen – as opposed to the second virtual depiction of a daring adventurer that would make even the new Trailhunter brim with jealousy.
Abimelec Arellano, a virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, usually does not care about the latest market introductions as he has his own schedule of CGI partnerships (with SpeedKore, for example) to look after. But this time, he could not stand aside and took a 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro out for a digital spin.
The result is gloriously adventurous, complete with the so-called 'panda' color combination of black-and-white, chromed KMC KM235 beadlock wheels, meaty off-road tires that look to be at least 37s and lots of additional Baja Designs LED lights. Plus, there is also a cleaner style for the front bumper that could probably help with the approach angle. Cool, right?
Now, as far as the engine and interior options are concerned, the author already expressed his wish to keep the "funky suspended seats" (aka "segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat") but said nothing about the powertrain. Well, we could take point on that one, of course, with a solicitation for 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid greatness!
But now the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is here with lots and lots of novelties – the returning TRD PreRunner, a fresh Trailhunter trim, a new XtraCab body style, massive amounts of technology inside the cabin and under the skin, plus access to an electrified powertrain. Earnestly, if not for the 405-hp Ford Ranger Raptor (and its recent 500-hp VelociRaptor 500 derivative from Hennssey), then the 326-hp i-Force Max 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro probably would be without a replica from the newly standalone D41 Nissan Frontier, all-new Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings, or the Jeep Gladiator.
Luckily, there will be a time when the choice will be made a little easier by the abundance of aftermarket parts and accessories that can make the 2024 Tacoma as custom and personalized as anyone wants – or the bank account grants it. Alas, it is still early to start the tuning process in the real world because Toyota has not kicked off the sales of the 2024 Tacoma. But that is a real-world issue. Meanwhile, nothing is impossible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have another proper example. Not long ago, Jim – the artist known as jlord8 on social media went for the illogical yet ultra-enticing Gazoo Racing treatment and made a 2024 Tacoma XtraCab look like a slammed and slightly widebody GR version, through and through. Well, that's probably never going to happen – as opposed to the second virtual depiction of a daring adventurer that would make even the new Trailhunter brim with jealousy.
Abimelec Arellano, a virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, usually does not care about the latest market introductions as he has his own schedule of CGI partnerships (with SpeedKore, for example) to look after. But this time, he could not stand aside and took a 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro out for a digital spin.
The result is gloriously adventurous, complete with the so-called 'panda' color combination of black-and-white, chromed KMC KM235 beadlock wheels, meaty off-road tires that look to be at least 37s and lots of additional Baja Designs LED lights. Plus, there is also a cleaner style for the front bumper that could probably help with the approach angle. Cool, right?
Now, as far as the engine and interior options are concerned, the author already expressed his wish to keep the "funky suspended seats" (aka "segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat") but said nothing about the powertrain. Well, we could take point on that one, of course, with a solicitation for 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid greatness!