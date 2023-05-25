Driven: 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline – Anyone, Anywhere
Taking anyone anywhere is the founding principle on which Ford has based this year’s Expedition Timberline. The rough-n-ready off-road trim of Ford’s long-standing people hauler has to do that – in addition to just about anything else. It should, given the trim adds quite a lot of off-road sauce to the recipe. Timberline models get the Raptor's turbo V6 engine, unique orange accents and badging, tougher front and rear bumpers (with recovery hooks), 4WD, 18-inchers with off-road tires, and off-road focused software. Again, the intent is to get anyone anywhere. With seating for eight, it’s actually quite a lot of anyones.
At least, it had better be able to get all those anyones anywhere. Our test vehicle came in at a lofty $81,910 as-tested. For easy reference, the Timberline starts at $78,070 MSRP. Other big three-row off-road entrants, like GMC's Yukon AT4, start close to that at $72,600. Chevy’s Suburban is the budget option here, with the off-roady Z71 trim priced at just $67,195.
But enough about the competition. We're here for the Expedition, which Ford has positioned as the off-roader’s choice. So, is it? That's what I went to find out when I took the truck for a weekend of off-roading in the Rockies.
Design Evaluation
Let's talk looks. Ford does a solid job of making the Expedition look Timberline, if that makes sense. The orange accents disrupt the car's formidable visual mass, especially at the front and rear. Ford has added some neat orange-y-red accents to the car's bumper, too, which is specific to this trim. In a way, it harkens back to the same color used on the Raptor models, as this shares a powertrain with them. The new bumpers and skid plate provide what appear to be improved departure and approach angles, in addition to subtracting yet more from the truck’s considerable visual weight.
In profile, many of the offerings in this segment appear to be the same, featuring three large windows underscored by an equally large body. The story is the same at the rear, and I found the Ford to be my preference, at least aesthetically. It isn't quite as shouty as the GMC and has a little more interesting geometry than the Suburban. In all, Ford has done a solid job here, with the Timberline option adding some tough looks to a handsome package.
Interior Assessment
Like most solid designs, the language from the exterior is carried over to the interior. Aesthetically, we're more on the "function" side of things than "form." Starting at the back, you'll find controls to electronically drop both the third and second row of seats, though only the former can then be raised with the controls mounted in the luggage space.
Predictably, the space inside once all rows are folded flat is massive. At 5'8", I am able to lay totally flat with both head and foot room to spare. More to the point, I am also able to fit relatively comfortably in the third row. Here, the Timberline rides on the standard car's wheelbase, but like the competition, an extended wheelbase trim is offered – just not if you want the off-road goodies.
The second row adds more amenities, though the USB ports in the third row are appreciated. Climate controls are mounted on the center console, and my tester's $9,220 "Equipment Group 501A" option added heated rear seats to the equation- just not for the third row. You'll need to go talk to some German luxury marques if you want that feature.
Speaking of 501A, which sounds more like a tax form than an optional extra on a car, now feels like a good time to discuss what else the $9,200 package gets you. In no particular order, it adds (deep breath) a panoramic sunroof, upgraded 15.50-inch touchscreen, 18-inch wheels, black running boards, tri-zone climate control, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Ford Controltrac selectable 4WD, remote start, a heavy-duty radiator, reverse sensing system, second-row heated seats, power-fold third row (60/40), and privacy tinted rear glass. In other words, just about anything that makes this truck as solid a choice as it is.
As a quick aside, that means even off-road-focused Timberlines begin life with 2WD as standard. Wacky, I know. Regardless, you'll notice most of those upgrades are concentrated on making the Timberline both more mechanically competent and enhancing the interior space.
However, for north of 80 grand as-tested, I think Ford ought to use some nicer materials. Sure, it can be spun as "rugged," but that doesn't excuse the same items you'll find in a $50,000 SUV. Frankly, that was really my only critique of the interior, other than the nonsensical decision to eliminate a hard camera button and place it within a touch menu on such a large car. Like the exterior, Ford did a good job making the space work, but if you want sub-$100k luxury, the Timberline isn't for you.
Driving Take
Interior snooping done, now feels like a good time to discuss what being behind the wheel means. First and foremost, it means constantly checking your mirrors to make sure you aren't about to drive over something smaller than the Timberline, like a school, a hospital, or the third moon of Jupiter. That's Europa, which sounds a lot like a country this segment of vehicle is not built for. The size here is daunting, but that isn't on Ford. Ford is a business filling a need- no matter how extreme the need for an 8-seat, multi-ton monster feels.
Regardless, I'm here to evaluate an off-road truck. Frankly, with the Raptor's motor, big power, bigger tires, and super-smart off-road tech, that's what the Timberline is. Honestly, I believe that this makes the Timberline the segment's only true off-roader for the moment. Other cars have adjustable air suspension and 4WD and other goodies to keep up, but the Expedition, with its ladder frame vibes, Raptor engine, and chunky tires, feels somehow more serious.
Put it on the trail, and that seriousness translates to honest-to-goodness off-road prowess. You won't find the crazy suspension of the somehow cheaper Raptor models here, but the shocks do a good job of keeping you from flying around the interior like a loose water bottle. So do the seats, though I would perhaps like some more bolstering. Thanks to the super serious Goodyear Wrangler rubber, the Ford has the grip, even in 2WD. Still, different drive modes will throw you in a suitable 4WD setup for the terrain, and the truck practically thinks for you on the trail.
That is thanks largely to the tech. Ford's TrailControl software is so cool, but I also see why people want a more analog off-road experience. It brakes for you and does so in a way that doesn't make it feel like using cruise control on the highway. Plus, Ford's TrailTurn Assist makes navigating some of the tighter stuff way easier than a giant 5,000+-pound SUV would normally navigate it. However, it still sounds like you're breaking the car while you do it. I’'e also heard of a few Bronco owners doing just that with non-stock vehicles, so be careful with that one.
Still, while the truck is capable, you’ll need one of Ford's more dedicated (and smaller) off-roaders to navigate the real sketchy stuff. There'll be no bouldering in the Timberline, but 80% of obstacles can be scaled with a combination of the above features and some off-road common sense.
The nice thing about the Timberline is that this experience in no way compromises the Expedition's solid on-road manners. Again, this thing is about getting anyone anywhere, from the highway to the trail. Ford does that. These seats are comfy across all three rows, the luggage space is ludicrous, and the brand's driver assistance systems are phenomenal. The interior is hushed at anything below triple-digit speeds, too.
That's because the money you’re spending on the Timberline goes to two things – the off-road kit and the Raptor motor. This truck’s next most pricey competitor, the Yukon AT4, makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque from its massive 5.3-liter V8. Ford? Well, this 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 makes 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. That means the Ford tows more and tows it faster, hauling up to 9,300 lbs. to GMC's 7,900. The speed is daunting as well. 60 mph comes in just 5.1 seconds or so, though it's far more fun to do so on dirt.
Everyday Living
I do, of course, have a few other complaints. Ford’s autosteer system is very good. It centers in the lane well, and it, most importantly, does not scare you. However, you’re constantly shaking the wheel like a kid shaking up his dad's first beer of the evening because the haptics in the wheel won't register anything but that. I cannot get this system to recognize my fleshy meat paws, and I'm hoping an OTA update can help with that at some point. This isn't unique to the Expedition.
The center console, while able to fit quite a lot, isn't great for those who sit further back. During large wheel movements, like moving the car through a parking garage, you'll smack your elbows against it. Again, not unique to this model. I don’t agree with the rotating drive selector dial either. It makes bouncing between reverse and drive too tedious. Obviously, within a segment where every model is the size of Europa, you'll do that a lot.
But I want to end the driving impressions on a high note, largely because, despite everything (including something like 15 mpg), the Timberline drives excellent. Nearly all of the car's body-on-frame trucky-ness is gone, it's comfy, and it'll get you just about everywhere.
Test Drive Roundup
Stepping back to take a look at things, I think Ford has really tried its best to overshoot the competition as far as offering a competent off-road package at this price point. Obviously, the truck is absurdly expensive. So are all of these. I'm willing to bet that quite a lot of shoppers at this price point won’t see the extra $10k premium, though. That said, this truck still costs $10,000 more than some competitors.
Ford offers more power, better tires, and the standard run of big-three-row features that buyers at this price point expect to get. In this regard, I believe the Timberline is the one to have if you want to take anyone and everyone anywhere. Still, part of me wonders at the point.
A Bronco Raptor costs $87k or so MSRP. It's a better off-roader and still hauls people and things in an enclosed space. It'll cost you the same money, and my young eyes do not see the reasoning behind a huge eight-seat SUV. Time hasn't opened my eyes to the possibility of things like children, carting sporting equipment from one weekend event to another. Perhaps in 10 years, I’ll be back telling everyone how great the segment is. For now, I'm left to admire the Timberline for its off-road capabilities while also wondering exactly what the point of a Yukon, an Expedition, or a Suburban is.
