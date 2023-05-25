Driven: 2023 Ford Expedition Timberline – Anyone, Anywhere

Taking anyone anywhere is the founding principle on which Ford has based this year’s Expedition Timberline. The rough-n-ready off-road trim of Ford’s long-standing people hauler has to do that – in addition to just about anything else. It should, given the trim adds quite a lot of off-road sauce to the recipe. Timberline models get the Raptor's turbo V6 engine, unique orange accents and badging, tougher front and rear bumpers (with recovery hooks), 4WD, 18-inchers with off-road tires, and off-road focused software. Again, the intent is to get anyone anywhere. With seating for eight, it’s actually quite a lot of anyones.

45 photos Photo: Chase Bierenkoven/autoevolution