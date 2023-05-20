2024 Toyota GR Tacoma Imagined in Hot Sporty Attire To Rival the Ford Ranger Raptor

Toyota's pumping fresh blood into the mid-size pickup segment with a new generation of the Tacoma. Replacing the current one that entered production in 2015, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is new from the ground up and was unveiled earlier this week.
It comes in multiple flavors, including an overlanding proposal that adds the Trailhunter suffix. Previewed by an eponymous concept showcased last year, it will be available in the crew cab body style with two bed lengths, and it is a muscular proposal that looks ready to dominate arduous tracks with its beefed-up stance backed up by the 33-inch Goodyear rubber hugging the 18-inch wheels, revised suspension, and others.
Returning for the new generation is the TRD Pro. This version of the Toyota Tacoma is a sportier model with several styling updates like the two-tone finish, a cat-back exhaust system, a bespoke hood, and black wheels wrapped in chunky tires from Goodyear. Chassis upgrades are on deck, and some of the on-board gear includes the 14-inch infotainment system, digital dials with a 12.3-inch screen, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, and upholstery with a camo'd pattern.
Both versions feature a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine and an electric motor inside the eight-speed auto 'box, fed by a 1.87 kWh battery. You are looking at a total output of 326 hp (331 ps/243 kW) and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque. The Trailhunter and TRD Pro variants of the new-gen Toyota Tacoma are expected to feature standard four-wheel drive and electronic locking rear differential when they end up at dealers next spring. Pricing and additional specifications will be announced in due course.
If it's one thing that the 2024 Toyota Tacoma won't get, it is a GR derivative. The sportier take on the workhorse would give it an advantage over the Ford Ranger Raptor, and even though the chances of it getting greenlit are close to zero, such a model already exists in Fantasy Land. Created by jlord8 and shared on social media a few hours ago, the 2024 Toyota GR Tacoma immediately stands out compared to the rest of the lineup due to its jog suit. Mind you, it does not sport a new body kit, but a few enhancements made to improve its cornering ability.
It rides much closer to the asphalt than any other version of the new-gen Tacoma. It features bigger alloys backed up by uprated brakes with red calipers, and the GR emblem decorates the doors. Everything else carries over from the real thing. A hypothetical GR Tacoma would need some serious firepower, and since the daydreaming mode is on, what engine do you think it should get? And would it have a future alongside the TRD Pro?
