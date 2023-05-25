Do These Virtually Tuned G60 BMW i5 M60 Electric Sedans Look Better Than the Real Thing?

At this point in the automotive industry's time, I have abandoned any hints of surprise when a novelty from Bavaria is coming out. The Z4-based BMW Concept Touring Coupe showed there is still hope for them, but just as swiftly, the G60 BMW i5 came along to swipe all of our goodwill. So, they canceled each other out without a second thought.
The unique (but potentially derivable in a limited production series according to hints from BMW) Concept Touring Coupe is a modern-day clown shoe car that would make any creator of Shooting Brakes jealous they did not think first about a Z4 conversion to an exemplary three-door lifestyle. And it showed that the Bavarians still knew how to make appealing cars. But here is the issue. At this time, the 'Z4 Coupe' is a one-off.
Meanwhile, the recently introduced all-new eighth generation G60 BMW 5 series and first-ever i5 will sell in thousands of units – and it's a pretty darn mess in terms of design, especially at the front and rear. Anyway, we are probably going to get used to it – one day – just like we did with all the other controversial releases like the iX, M2, M3/M4, X7 LCI, 7 Series, and i7, or the hideous XM if we are to name but a few. And life will continue, with buyers trying to stand out in the A6 and E-Class crowds by any means possible.
That includes the option to ask for some help from the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world, of course. But here is the catch – the new 5 Series and i5 are not yet available across the world's dealerships. No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has a solution for the conundrum. And there is no need to take our CGI word for granted because here are a couple of pixel masters who jumped swiftly at the chance of playing the aftermarket designer role with the all-new, first-ever G60 BMW i5 M60 electric sedan.
Rocking a zero-emissions powertrain with dual electric motors and up to 593 horsepower sent to all four wheels, the top performer i5 M60 xDrive can zip to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and on to an electronically-controlled top speed of up to 143 mph (230 kph). The range is not exactly impressive, of course, given the WLTP rating of 320 miles (515 km), but that is beside the point – this i5 M60 was made to be admired, not driven for too long. And the virtual 5 Series creation from Ildar is also hard to unsee – complete with two-tone green/black paint and an aerodynamic kit that tries to make proportions a little better than OEM.
As for Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master behind kelsonik on social media, he was asked by another socialite to bring out some neat upgrades for the G60's i5 M60 iteration – including a window tint, larger 22-inch wheels, plus a host of new body colors. So, which one is your CGI-tuned favorite? Ours is the one with the grille that returned to good' ol vertical slot days, frankly, and there's nothing that can change our minds!
