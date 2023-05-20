All-New BMW Concept Touring Coupe Is a Modern-Day Clown Shoe That'll Make Mercedes Jealous

BMW just took the automotive world by storm by unveiling the Concept Touring Coupe. It's a modern-day 'clown shoe' that reminds of the Z3 M Coupe introduced in the early 2000s. But since that car had a bumpy start as the brand's fanbase didn't appreciate its design, the German company does not say anything about it in the press release accompanying the pictures shared below in the gallery.
Instead, BMW claims it's reminiscent of the 328 Touring Coupe that took the highest step of the podium in 1940 at the Mille Miglia, with its functionality, aka the shape, being a nod to the 1970s 02 Series Touring. It's odd not to mention the Z3 M Coupe, though that is the path chosen by the auto marque.
If the front end of the all-new Concept Touring Coupe seems familiar, that's because it came from the latest Z4. Out back, designers gave it new sheet metal to distinguish it from the Supra's open-top cousin, with swollen fenders that are bigger here, a sexy back end with a tailgate opening into a generous cargo area, taillights similar to those used on other modern-day Bimmers, and an aggressive diffuser with cutouts for the exhaust trim. The double-bubble styling of the roof-mounted spoiler is worth mentioning, and so is the multi-layer shape of the tailgate.
Finished in a bespoke exterior color called Sparkling Lario, with flakes of blue glass and gray-brown hues, the study features silver-bronze accents and vertical slats in the kidney grille. The 20-spoke alloys, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear, have a gold finish. Their design suits the overall looks of the car. Additional gold accents can be seen on other exterior parts, including the window surrounds, tailpipe trim, side mirror casings, and kidney grille.
For the interior of the shooting brake (this is a real shooting brake, Mercedes!) concept, BMW teamed up with Poltrona Frau to give it fine Italian leather upholstery in a bi-tone design, mixing light brown with darker hues. An exclusive luggage piece accompanies the car. It was made by Schedoni in Modena, Italy, in a supercar-like approach. The whole cockpit is fully functional by the looks of it and very familiar, as anyone who has stepped foot inside a modern vehicle made by BMW will feel right at home.
Car manufacturers commonly give their concepts electric power, but we already mentioned the tailpipes in this case, so you know it's not an all-quiet ride. The automaker says it packs a straight-six power unit without going into specifics, so we don't know how much it puts out. Want to know when and where you can admire the stunning Concept Touring Coupe in the flesh? That would be at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the shores of Lake Como from May 19 to 21.
