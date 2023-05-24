Futuristic ICE-Powered Muscle Car Concept Doesn't Care About Upcoming EV Lifestyles

Look, we understand that the planet needs saving from our disruptive powers. And we also get that everyone needs to do their bidding and help preserve nature for the sake of our survival. But, please, at least leave our ICE-powered cars alone – if only in the parallel universes of CGI.
The automotive industry currently faces two significant trends. One revolves around the sky-high hype surrounding crossovers, SUVs, and trucks at the expense of traditional passenger car sectors. And the other has to do with switching from ICE power to the EV lifestyle – across all segments. Sometimes they even cross paths – like with the current flurry of full-size EV trucks, such as the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV plus GMC Sierra EV, Tesla Cybertruck, or Ram 1500 REV.
Other times, they segregate the automakers and fans. One good example is the current state of pony and muscle car affairs. Come 2024, only the S650 Ford Mustang will keep the ICE-powered banner up high with its EcoBoost and Coyote V8 variants. Meanwhile, the Chevy Camaro will be no more retired after a singular Collector's Edition. As for the Mopar side of things, after the hype surrounding the collectible 'Last Call' special editions dies down, all that remains will be the nine levels of Banshee EV prowess showcased with help from the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept.
So, let us take solace in knowing that the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has not abandoned the traditional demeanor of muscle cars – where they are rough even when they are modern and roar even if you cannot hear their CGI engine properly. Interestingly, all planets sometimes align, and even simple pixel masters can get one-on-one with legendary artists. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example. Such was once the case with digital creator Will Gibbons (aka willgibbonsdesign on social media), who had the chance to design his first car rendering with help from none other than Harald Belker.
The entertainment, automotive, and product designer is best known not only by his name but rather the vehicles and gadgets he helped design for Hollywood blockbusters over the past three decades or so. He started with the Batmobile from the movie Batman & Robin and soon built a tremendous filmography that includes tens of entries – from Minority Report to XXX and from the animated Superman to Total Recall, Oblivion, Star Trek Into Darkness, Edge of Tomorrow, and Moonfall, just to name a few. But on this occasion, he lent the aspiring designer one of his car concepts, and the result is a futuristic-looking muscle car design with ICE power exuding through the lateral exhausts and flowing lines. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
