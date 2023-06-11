Twisted Metal Creator Thinks the Last Clip From the Show Was "Terrible," but He's Excited

The upcoming Peacock exclusive Twisted Metal series will be streaming from July 27 and span 10 episodes. A few trailers have popped up recently, signaling the marketing push, and the fans are divided, to say the least. After the latest clip from the show, David Jaffe, the Twisted Metal video game creator, shared his thoughts, and he wasn't too pleased with what he saw.
David Jaffe and Scott Campbell are responsible for one of the most beloved video game franchises from the '90s and 2000s. The first Twisted Metal came out in 1995 on the original PlayStation and had a fantastic reception from fans and critics.
The graphics and soundtrack didn't set the world on fire, but the lore and fun gameplay were more than enough to etch the experience into the memory of almost everyone who played it back in the day. I'm speaking from experience because when I was a kid, I used to play it split-screen with friends and loved it.
His last attempt from the Creative Director's chair was called "Drawn to Death," which, for all intents and purposes, was a fun online experience. Sadly, the game didn't stick the landing and flopped in 2017. Jaffe left the industry to pursue other passions, like content creation on YouTube, where he developed a reputation for stirring the pot.
The Twisted Metal series producers recently held a screening event, and Jaffe's invitation "got lost in the mail." Then, he took to Twitter and posted, "I'm a little upset. I'm gonna be honest with you guys. Your Papa Jaffe's feelings are a little hurt."
During Goeff Kheighley's Summer Game Fest live stream, a new Twisted Metal clip was shown where the public reception wasn't as welcoming as the producers might have hoped for.
Sweet Tooth, played by Samoa Joe on screen and voiced by Will Arnet, was violently chasing Anthony Mackie's character through a casino, and while the show didn't hide that it was going to be Action-Comedy, the humor from this scene felt more than a bit forced.
David Jaffe made a video on YouTube and said he had three main thoughts about it. First, he said, "It was a terrible trailer. It wasn't funny. It looked cheap. It was just kind of embarrassing in a lot of ways."
He compared it to a multi-verse version of his game and said he needed to watch it again "with fresh eyes" to understand the direction better.
After all was said and done, he was excited about the show because he believes in the people making it. The show's creators have also made Kobra Kai, Deadpool, and Zombieland, which were all great successes.
Jaffe ended his video on a positive note, saying that his long-lost brainchild is in good hands and hopes the show will be great. A review is imminent, which should be interesting to watch, coming from the original creator himself.
