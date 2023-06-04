Twisted Metal Creator Feels Hurt About Not Getting Invited to Series Adaptation Screening

Original Twisted Metal video game designer David Jaffe who also created the first God of War (2005), has recently said he was saddened that the team behind the upcoming Twisted Metal series adaptation has not sent him an invitation for the pilot episode screening that took place just a few days ago.
David Jaffe quit making video games after the release of his last attempt, Drawn to Death, in 2017. The heavily stylized online 3rd-person-shooter only made tiny ripples in the industry rather than tidal waves, unlike his previous God of War and Twisted Metal titles that redefined their own genre.
Since then, he has become a YouTube content creator with quite a respectable turnout. His live streams are usually based on interpreting news from the gaming industry, while at other times, he plays newly released titles or one of his favorites (which he's not really good at, to say the least), Call of Duty.
While these sorts of practices are as common as can be for a gaming YouTube channel, his most special type of content are the interviews between him and other famous industry personalities.
In the past, he had some fantastic guests like renowned actor Troy Baker, legendary Gears of War developer Cliff Bleszinski, or Geoff Keighley, the prolific organizer behind The Game Awards, which in 2022 raked in more than 103 million views across all streaming platforms.
Jaffe is no stranger to online controversy. He falls into the "love him or hate him" category because he always speaks his mind with little to no refrain, depending on the subject. This time, there's little controversy involved.
In one of his latest YouTube members videos, he said: "I'm a little upset. I'm gonna be honest with you guys. Your Papa Jaffe's feelings are a little hurt." Then he pointed out the discrepancy between a Twitter user with less than 200 followers who had been invited to the Twisted Metal show screening, unlike him.
In some of his previous streams, he mentioned more than a couple of times that while PlayStation Productions was filming the series, they kept in contact with Jaffe for tips and things of the sort.
He even got invited for a cameo in the first season as a frozen corpse but turned it down because of the pandemic. However, if a second season is ever made, he showed enthusiasm for a future cameo appearance.
He went on about his "lost invitation" by saying: "I don't need to be involved, I don't need to be paid, I don't need to have a credit... I'm not looking for accolades; I'd just like to see it."
Jaffe even reached out to PlayStation Productions, but he hasn't heard back from them at the time of writing.
Twisted Metal has the famous Anthony Mackie in the leading role, but also features other heavy hitters like Will Arnet as the voice of Sweet Tooth, with Samoa Joe as the "body."
It's set to arrive on the Peacock streaming service on July 27, almost two weeks before Gran Turismo, the movie, hits theaters worldwide.
It seems Sony held a TWISTED METAL screening of the new tv series. I mean, this is what I hear but I don't know for sure cause I wasn't invited. Which sucks and makes me sad.— David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) June 3, 2023
Also:behind the scenes drama of TM2012 and WAR OF THE MONSTERS remake?!? YEP! https://t.co/zzU5tuoX1E pic.twitter.com/OzNPOG8txe