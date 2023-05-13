Can Your PC Run LEGO 2K Drive?

While other heavyweight titles like Gran Turismo are launching their championship series for the entire world to compete, other child-friendly games like LEGO 2K Drive are preparing to greet the masses for the first time ever. Starting May 19, we'll all be able to dabble in this open-world driving adventure made from digital LEGO parts. Now let's see what kind of rig you'll need to run this on your PC.
Visual Concepts Entertainment is developing this fun-sized racer, and they're known for NBA 2K22, 2K23, WWE 2K22, and 2K23. As you can see, they've been around the block more than a few times, so it's by no means an indie studio.
The game is being published by 2K, which, in turn, is under Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar (GTA), so the development of the LEGO racer could have even cost nearly $100 million.
Given that Callisto Protocol, a roughly 10-hour-long game cost around $160 million to develop and ship, it wouldn't be surprising if LEGO 2K Drive went over that sum, given that it's an open-world adventure.
From the sound of it, this will end up as a Live Service game like Rocket League, Fortnite, etc. You can go anywhere in its open world and play with or against anyone while trying to win the coveted Sky Trophy from the magical land of Bricklandia.
Because your vehicle is made from LEGO pieces, you can use it like a Transformer and go across varied terrain in the shape of the required type of vehicle, from boats and helicopters to an off-roading hamburger or a truck that looks like a chicken.
LEGO 2K Drive features online PvP (player vs. player), a couch co-op mode or split-screen, and cross-platform multiplayer, but the bad news is that it has DRM: Denuvo.
The latter is an anti-piracy PC software embedded within the game that almost always gives off errors and crashes, but the worst part is that it could run poorly on your rig because of it. This doesn't happen in 100% of the cases, but it's still something to consider.
Now for the PC requirements. The Minimum specs require you to have at least an Intel i5 4690 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU, coupled with an Nvidia 960 or AMD R9 380 GPU or above.
For the Recommended settings, your rig needs to have an Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce 1070 4GB or AMD RX Vega-56 GPU.
The requirements are more than decent, and let's hope Denuvo won't give us too many headaches. The LEGO 2K Drive Standard Edition costs $60, the Drive Awesome Edition is $100, and the Drive Awesome Rivals Edition is no less than $120.
Before you willingly sacrifice your wallet for it, wait for the reviews first to avoid any unpleasant surprises.
