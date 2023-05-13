Can Your PC Run LEGO 2K Drive?

While other heavyweight titles like Gran Turismo are launching their championship series for the entire world to compete, other child-friendly games like LEGO 2K Drive are preparing to greet the masses for the first time ever. Starting May 19, we'll all be able to dabble in this open-world driving adventure made from digital LEGO parts. Now let's see what kind of rig you'll need to run this on your PC.

12 photos Photo: 2K