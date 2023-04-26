Disney Speedstorm Preview (PC): It's no Mario Kart Killer

Disney Speedstorm was supposed to be the next Mario Kart "killer," but after I've played it, I can only say that Mario has nothing to worry about. However, we must also consider that the current version is in Early Access, which doesn't represent the final product. So is that just a clever cover to try and force microtransactions on people, or an honest-to-God attempt at a new product that will improve over time? Well, that's what we're going to find out.

52 photos Photo: Gameloft