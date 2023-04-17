Is Your PC Ready for Disney Speedstorm?

If you're a fan of kart racers, you're certainly in the know, as they say, about the free-to-play Disney Speedstorm hitting all platforms, except mobile, on April 18. It's a Mario Kart contender, and judging by everything we've been privy to, it sure looks like a worthy opponent. The character roster has virtually endless possibilities, and if the stars align with no paywall in sight, then Speedstorm could end up as one of this year's biggest surprises.

7 photos Photo: Gameloft