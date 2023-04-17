Is Your PC Ready for Disney Speedstorm?

If you're a fan of kart racers, you're certainly in the know, as they say, about the free-to-play Disney Speedstorm hitting all platforms, except mobile, on April 18. It's a Mario Kart contender, and judging by everything we've been privy to, it sure looks like a worthy opponent. The character roster has virtually endless possibilities, and if the stars align with no paywall in sight, then Speedstorm could end up as one of this year's biggest surprises.
While the barebones version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still at its original $60 price tag, Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play title which could mean one of two things. We will either get a headache-free kart racer, or hit a paywall that will require payment-for-progress at some point.
If we look at their online plans, hoping for the best wouldn't be wishful thinking at all. Because, like in Fortnite, this free-to-play title will feature a "battle pass" system where you pay X amount of money and get an entire upgrade system to progress through, filled with rewards. In turn, it would remove the dreaded paywall from the equation.
This doesn't mean you won't be at risk of spending repeated small sums on Disney and Pixar characters along the way, but this is more of a "by case" scenario rather than a fault on the game's side.
For example, I don't spend a single cent in Fortnite for their "homemade" random characters. I only buy special ones like Alloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Venom, Thanos, Kratos, Robocop, etc. I use this "holy" spending rule to avoid falling into temptation, and it's been working great so far.
With every graphical setting turned up to 11, Speedstorm looks great, especially in 4K. If you're playing it on a PC, you don't need the latest Nvidia RTX 4000 series to run it. The odds are that you're already set with what you have now.
For the minimum required settings, you need at least an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300x processor, 8 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB), GTX 1650, or AMD Radeon R7 370 (4GB) graphics card. An even more straightforward way of putting it is that these components came out around 2015.
If you want to crank up the settings and see what your rig is made of, you'll have to rock at least an Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600x processor, 16 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon 5700X graphics card.
No matter what PC parts lie inside your gaming case, you still need to have a Windows 10 (64-bit) operating system, a broadband internet connection, and at least 20 GB of disk space to run the game.
Important to note that Disney Speedstorm will launch in an Early Access state, so expect bugs, random crashes, and things of this sort.
A final-version release date is set for late-2023/early-2024, but I wouldn't take these deadlines to the bank. It's all subject to change.
