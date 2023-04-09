Disney Speedstorm Might Just Be the Sleeper Hit of 2023

Not like anyone needed any further proof that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would have a monstrous success at the box office, but gaming industry icon Geoff Keighley tweeted that it was "the biggest animated movie opening of ALL TIME." He didn't provide any specific numbers, but on account of the nature of his job and public reputation, this man never says anything unless he has official sources, even though he can't disclose them.
You can imagine that after a box office hit like this, every Nintendo Switch game with Mario in it will effectively blow sky-high in sales. Even the reigning champion Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, though it's already Switch's number one game, with over 52 million copies sold as of December 31, 2022.
Mario Kart's reign might seem ever-lasting, but unbeknownst to some, in the fires of Gameloft's cauldrons, a free-to-play challenger has been brewing for quite some time, with the potential to be one of this year's biggest sleeper hits.
This Rocky Balboa-like contender goes by the name of Disney Speedstorm, and recently on its official website, there was quite the interesting community goals update that could indicate a pretty spectacular day-1 entry in the fighting arena.
The devs said Speedstorm is already on 250,000 digital wishlists across all platforms, with over 35K followers on YouTube plus social media and 5,000+ Discord members.
It's important to note that while 250K doesn't seem like much at a first glance, you have to take into account that most likely all of them are kart racing fans or hardcore gamers specifically interested in Speedstorm.
Taking into consideration that the hardcore audience isn't the biggest community out there, but in fact, a minority, that 250K could easily reach the one million mark, if not more, the game being a free-to-play title after all.
While it's set to come out on April 18, there's still time for people to hit the 300,000 and 350,000 wishlists checkmarks. Upon accomplishing these noble goals, Gameloft will be giving out an exclusive Golden Warrior Qilin Kart Livery and a Golden Warrior Race Suit for Mulan, respectively, but under one condition. You have to buy the Founder’s Pack during Season 1, which I do advise against until you put in at least 10-20 hours to check for paywalls.
Hopefully, this won't be the case here, especially when Disney Speedstorm looks like it's shaping up to be a great overall kart racer. With its split-screen mode and some pretty "gnarly" gameplay mechanics, it might just make it into your favorite couch-co-op list. And who knows, maybe in a year or two, an animated movie will come out and take us all... by storm. Sorry, but I had to do it, it was right there.
