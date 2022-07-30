Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Brings Eight New Tracks, Drops in August

Veterans of the game will be happy to know that the upcoming DLC features the Sky-High Sundae course, which debuted in the Mario Kart series. Keep in mind that this specific track will also be released in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game at a later date in case you’re playing on an Android device or an iPhone.
Additionally, the DLC includes the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup, featuring blazing fast and familiar courses appearing from the Mario Kart series across the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nindendo DS, Wii and Mario Kart Tour games. Of course, each of these courses can be played both locally and online.
Turnip Cup
- Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.
- SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES.
- N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays.
- DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colorful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt.
Propeller Cup
- Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.
- GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail.
- Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely.
- Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun in this debut course.
Wave 2 joins the first DLC that included the same number of courses such as Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge and GBA Sky Garden, as well as Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you’ll want to know that Nintendo plans to launch six separate waves, each featuring eight courses, which will be released by the end of 2023. These
To get all six so-called waves, players can purchase the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass for $25. However, the best way to experience all these new tracks that will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is to simply pay for a Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack membership, which costs $50 per year.
This includes access to a library of Nintendo 64 games with online play for up to 4 players, along with access to DLC like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, as well as retro SEGA Genesis games.