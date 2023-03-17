Does Disney Speedstorm Have the Chops to Don the Mario Kart Killer Mantle?

With every console generation, the cost for development doubles, but game prices go down in value. While $70 is no chump change, it's still not enough for big publishers and developers to survive long-term, because the $10 increase since the PS4 days can't even keep up with inflation. A $60 game back in 2017 would now cost almost $74. This buy-to-play business model is slowly waning, and creators need to find a solution. This is why free-to-play games like Disney Speedstorm are starting to come out of the woodwork, trying to recapture Fortnite's lightning-in-a-bottle success.

