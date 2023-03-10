Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Support Is Not Slowing Down in 2023

As Heath Ledger's Joker would put it, "If tomorrow Nintendo told the press their exclusive games will never get cheaper than the release date price, nobody panics. Because it's all part of the plan. But when Sony says they're re-releasing The Last of Us Part I at $70, well, then everybody loses their minds!" In other words, only Nintendo could keep a re-release of a 2014 game at full price ($60) and nobody would bat an eyelash.

