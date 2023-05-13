These Motorized LEGO Ideas Sets Would Make the Perfect Gift for Someone Who Loves Science

We all know about LEGO Ideas and how many incredible builds we can find there. From the most basic ones to those with working lights and all kinds of mechanisms to make them fully functional. Even more impressive is that all these sets are created by ordinary people who love LEGO and want to make something for fans all around the globe.
Science is one of these fields that can make you question everything about life. How small can life be, and what experiments can you make? You would need a microscope and a science lab to answer that question. It just so happens that someone made two sets to create the ultimate gift for a science fan or a child who might discover a new interest.
These two sets have been created by Brick Science16476, a popular YouTuber who does all kinds of experiments involving LEGO bricks, such as a working lightsaber and an exosuit hand. He designed both sets in just a couple of hours.
The first of the new sets is a LEGO microscope that has plenty of functions. The most important one is the ability to magnify on a small Petri dish. This can be done using a 2x2 inverted round tile as a lens. The side knob has a worm gear mechanism that can raise or lower the stage to bring the objective and the Petri plate closer or further.
The light underneath the bottom part can also be turned on or off with the side knob. It was created using a battery box and a light cable.
The second set is a science lab kit with three test tubes filled with colored LEGO round pieces that mimic a liquid. These tubes are placed in test tube holders with LEGO rubbers to keep the pipes in place.
We also find two more pieces of lab equipment, a centrifuge and a Bunsen burner. The centrifuge has a power function battery box and one PF motor to make it spin when you flip the red switch on the front. The builder says the centrifuge is spinning quite fast. It comes with three vials with colored bricks inside.
The Bunsen burner comes with a working flame control knob. It has a cam mechanism that allows you to raise or lower the LEGO flame piece. The beaker from the Bunsen burner and the test tubes can be detached, and the small bricks inside can be removed.
Both sets were uploaded in April 2023. The science lab kit has gathered over 2,000 supporters, while the microscope already has over 3,000. If you enjoy these sets, you can support them, leave private feedback, or comment. They still need to gather 10,000 supporters and pass the LEGO expert review to become real sets on store shelves.
