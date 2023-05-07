The Upcoming LEGO NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Can Be Controlled in the AR App

LEGO and NASA have a long history of incredible and educative builds, from space rockets, Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, to the International Space Station. You can find anything you would like on the shelves that are either connected to NASA or space-related stuff.
A new LEGO set, a Mars Rover Perseverance, has been found on the internet. Percy, as it is nicknamed, is a robot sent to the Red Planet with a clear mission in mind, seeking signs of ancient life, sampling rocks and regolith, and returning them to Earth.
Percy does not come alone. He will be accompanied by his friend, a helicopter called Ingenuity. The Rover will feature 360 degrees steering, movable arms, and fully articulated suspension so that the vehicle will maintain traction on all six wheels on uneven surfaces as in real life. Other features include a power unit, an antenna, cameras, and scientific instruments to help you uncover the secrets of the Red Planet.
But the most crucial feature has yet to be mentioned. The Rover can be connected to LEGO's AR app, which will let you bring Percy to life. This app will allow the user to control two-mode steering only by tilting the phone or the tablet and moving the robot's arm. Until now, the app only had a few Technic cars, such as the Lamborghini Sian, Porsche 911 RSR, and the Land Rover Defender. This will be the first space-related vehicle to enter a new world of Augmented Reality.
More details on what else we can do with the AR app will be revealed when the set is announced. But we already know that we can expect to discover more information about Mars and Percy and its mission on the planet.
The Mars Rover will measure over 9 inches (23 cm) in height, 12.5 inches (32 cm) in length, and 9 inches (23 cm) in width. The building instructions will be available on the LEGO Builder app, allowing the user to rotate and zoom the model in 3D and track the progress.
Although LEGO has yet to make it official, this new NASA set with the number 42158 has been found on different European resellers. The build is set to come on June 1, 2023. The price, for now, is only shown for the European Market and will cost €94,99 for 1,132 pieces. Considering that LEGO has comparable US market prices, we could imagine it would be within that range.
It is not a coincidence that it comes on June 1, as many countries worldwide celebrate Children's Day on that date or close to it, such as the second Sunday of June as it is in the US. The set is also recommended for children above the age of 10.
