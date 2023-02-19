This Fan-Made Lego Ideas of the SLS Rocket Can Be Transformed Into Two Different Versions

Great things are supposed to happen in the future regarding space exploration. And what better way to celebrate that than with a fan-made Lego Ideas set? There are a few fan-made sets representing the SLS rocket, but this one is more special than the others.
Among the fan-made builds of the SLS rocket, there is even one that comes apart just like the real one. The reason I say the build you see here is more special is that it is a two-in-one set. This means you get to have not one but two SLS rockets, the SLS Block 1 and the SLS Block 1B crew versions. It is a great idea considering the SLS rocket has more versions, and a different one will be used in the future.
The rocket is made at a 1/110 scale, similar to the previous Lego set, the Apollo Saturn V. Since the Saturn V is a retired set, and you can no longer buy it in Lego stores, this is a great time to release this new rocket.
This fan-made build of the SLS rocket was created by Whatsuptoday (Valerie Roche) and Matthew Nolan. It is a relaunch of an older project that did not gather 10,000 supporters. They decided to improve it and design it to resemble all five Artemis missions.
Let's start with the first model, the SLS Block 1 Crew version. This rocket will be used for the first three Artemis missions. Together with the Orion Spacecraft, it can be built out of 1,683 bricks and measures 5.8 inches (14.9 cm) in length, 3.8 inches (9.6 cm) in width, and 36 inches (91.5 cm) in height.
The SLS Block 1B Crew version will be used for the fourth and fifth Artemis missions. This rocket comes with an Exploration Upper Stage that will provide more thrust to the real rocket. The build will be similar in size to the previous model, with the only difference being in height (41.2 inches/104.6 cm) and the number of bricks - it has 2,156 bricks.
The rockets can be displayed pointing up on a stand. The Orion Spacecraft and the Exploration Upper stage can also be displayed separately on two stands, one vertical and one inclined at 45°.
Considering that the build comes with 2,742 pieces, it might end up being quite expensive if it gets approved by Lego. Usually, sets that are around this size can cost up to $400 (€400).
This set was uploaded recently on the Lego Ideas website and has gathered more than 400 supporters. Anyone can support this project, leave a comment or give private feedback. To become a real Lego set, it needs to gather 10,000 supporters in the provided timeframe. After that, it will be expertly reviewed by Lego members and only then could we see it on store shelves.
