People Aren't Happy at All With Disney Speedstorm's Launch State

The paid version of Disney Speedstorm has been out and about for a few days now, and it could have done better among reviewers and players alike. On Steam, for instance, it has a mixed review score of 69%, with people complaining more about its "pay to win" approach rather than the gameplay itself. The Metacritic score isn't out yet, but most reviewers weren't any kinder to it either.

6 photos Photo: Gameloft