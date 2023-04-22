Major Update Incoming for Forza Horizon 5 With Four New Amazing Rides

Until The Crew Motorfest finally shows up to challenge Forza Horizon 5, the latter will remain the undefeated king of open-world arcade racing games. Since its launch, FH5 has been adorned with many-a-DLCs (downloadable content) and more updates than I can count. But that isn't enough for the team at Playground Games to rest on its laurels. Next week, Forza fans will be privy to another essential content update.





Aside from FH5, you also get north of 100 games, plus everything Microsoft Studios releases on day 1, for no additional cost. I'm talking Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, everything 1st party.



The only thing you have to buy are the



The best part is that PC Game Pass has recently been extended to 40 more countries, so the odds are that you don't have to go through an entire rigamarole to make your account work. When I finally subscribed to my region, it cost me $1 for the first month, and I also got the next two months for free.



Now getting back to our neck of the woods,



It will feature the Horizon Oval Circuit, together with four newly introduced cars that have... you guessed it,



The first one on the list is the famous 2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO. In real life, this high-end supercar features some pretty nifty aerodynamics that help produce an astounding amount of downforce.



Its 5.2-liter V10 can produce a whopping 631 hp (640 ps) with 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque that can propel this bad boy from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in just 3 seconds flat. Also, it can get up to 192 mph (310 kph) if you really punch it.



Next up is the 2019 Porsche #70 Motorsport 935, coming to celebrate the legendary Le Mans racecar. This baby has a 3.8-liter 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that can deliver up to 690 hp (700 ps).



Then we have the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant with its 4.0-liter V8 that can output 592 hp (600 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. While these three aren't anything to scoff at, the show's real star would be the Porsche Mission R.



This AWD all-electric vehicle should deliver 800 kW or 1,073 hp (1,088 ps), with a top speed of more than 186.4 (300 kph). Weighing in at 3,307 lbs. (1,500 kg), the Mission R should get from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds.



